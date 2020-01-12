State owned BSNL has launched a new Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan priced at Rs 1,999. This new plan is a combo plan that will be available in limited circles that include Telangana and Chennai. The plan comes with an FUP limit up until which speeds remain at 200Mbps, and post which it drops down to 2Mbps. The new plan has a code number of CS55 and it comes with unlimited calling to any network in the country.

Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan: Details

The CS55 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan comes with 1.5TB data limit, up until which speeds remain at 200Mbps, and post which it drops down to 2Mbps. The plan is essentially an unlimited plan and there is no upper download limit. But the curtailed speeds may be a challenge. To get the plan, users will have to pay a security deposit of one month and the hire period of the plan apparently is one month. As for how to avail the plan, interested customers will have to visit the BSNL website to subscribe to it.

Users can subscribe to the plan until April 6, 2020 for those planning to avail it for a long while. This plan is essentially a promotional offer and would not be available for long. BSNL is attempting to take on Reliance Jio’s 500Mbps plan with the present one but that only offer 1.25TB of data for six months before lower speeds kick in.

Besides these, BSNL recently introduced two new broadband postpaid plans for its subscribers. These new plans pricing is Rs 299 and Rs 491. As for the benefits, they offer 20Mbps speed and unlimited voice calling benefits for combo BSNL landline service. That said, these are not unlimited broadband plans and they come with monthly FUP limit.

The telecom operator is reportedly running a promotional offer for these Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans. The offer is from December 27 and will be valid till 90 days from the date of introduction. Alongside the 20Mbps speed and unlimited voice calling facility, the Rs 299 plan offers 50GB of FUP limit.

Coming to the Rs 491 broadband plan, it includes 20 Mbps speeds and 120GB FUP limit every month, after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps. There is also unlimited voice calling option to any network within India using BSNL landline. The report mentions that BSNL will collect Rs 500 security deposit from the new users. It can also be subscribed by existing customers.