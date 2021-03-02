BSNL has unveiled a new recharge coupon for a limited period. The first recharge coupon (FRC) of Rs 249 offers users calling as well as data benefits and SMS. Keep in mind that BSNL’s FRC of Rs 249 will only be valid till March 31, 2021, so those interested will need to recharge before this date. Also Read - Vi brings 3GB daily data to Rs 249 prepaid plan and above: Report

BSNL FRC 240 is available across India in all of the company’s circles. Also Read - Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet with Pay Per View services

BSNL FRC 249 offers unlimited calls, 2GB data per day

According to a Telecom Talk report, the coupon offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 daily SMS as well as 2GB data per day for the entire validity period. The validity of BSNL FRC 249 is 60 days. The total data offered under this plan is 120GB for the entire validity period. However, access to OTT subscriptions is not bundled, unlike some of the company’s other plans. Also Read - Airtel is offering free 6GB data coupons on prepaid recharge plans: Here's how to get

BSNL FRC 249 vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel prepaid offers

In comparison, Vodafone Idea’s Rs 249 prepaid plan offers truly unlimited calls including local, STD, and roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB daily data. The validity of the plan is 28 days. More benefits included are weekend data rollover and access to Vi Movies & TV Classic.

Meanwhile, Airtel’s Rs 249 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day along with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity is 28 days. In addition, the plan also comes with a free trial for Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial for 30 days, free Hellotunes, free online courses for one year with Shaw Academy, free access to Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream Premium. Users will also get Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Of course, BSNL’s FRC 249 offers more daily data benefits and a longer validity when compared to Vodafone Idea and Airtel’s Rs 249 prepaid plans. However, keep in mind that the rivals also bundle several OTT and more benefits, which is missing from the BSNL plan. Also, BSNL’s plan is for first recharge users. Of course, the plans cater to different sets of users, who can recharge as per their needs.