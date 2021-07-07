BSNL launches Rs 75, Rs 94, and Rs 447 prepaid plans: Check data, validity, other benefits

State owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched three new prepaid recharge plans starting at Rs 75 and going up to Rs 447. The new prepaid recharge plans include Rs 75, Rs 94 and Rs 447. In addition, the telecom operator has also revised its existing Rs 699 Plan Voucher (PV). Check out what these new BSNL Rs 75, Rs 94, and Rs 447 prepaid plans offer to consumers. Also Read - Jio maintains lead in 4G download speed, Vi in upload in May: TRAI

BSNL Rs 447 plan launched

The newly launched BSNL Rs 447 STV plan offers 100GB of data with no daily data limit. The plan also offers free access to EROS NOW entertainment services, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 60 days.

BSNL Rs 94 plan launched

The newly launched BSNL Rs 94 STV prepaid plan offers 3GB of total data with no data limit, 100 minutes of voice calling for 90 days. Once the call limit is reached, customers will be charged Rs 30p per minute.

BSNL Rs 75 plan launched

BSNL newly launched Rs 75 STV pack offers 2GB of total data with 100 minutes of voice calling for 60 days validity.

BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan revised

BSNL has also revised Rs 699 prepaid plan. It offers unlimited free voice calling and 0.5GB high-speed data per day, and once the data is exhausted the speed will reduce to 80 Kbps. The prepaid plan provides 100 SMS per day, free PRBT for 60 days and tariff validity of 180 days. This is a promotional offer and will be applicable until September.