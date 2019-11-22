BSNL prepaid plan: Marutham Plan offers now offers 365-day validity

State-run telecom agency Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is continuously making changes to its plans to improve customer benefits. The company has revamped its plans across the range to stay competitive with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and more. As part of the constant revamp, the company has made changes to its Rs 1,188 prepaid plan. This plan is also known as the BSNL Marutham plan. It is also worth noting that this change is not permanent. Instead, the changes in the plan are part of a promotional offer. As part of the change, the company revealed the tweaked benefits along with availability details.

BSNL prepaid plan details

According to a report from TelecomTalk, the company has increased the validity for its BSNL Marutham Plan. Now, the BSNL prepaid plan will offer 365 days of validity instead of the 345 days. The new change is not ground-breaking. However, it is still interesting given that the change is limited to increased validity with no change in pricing. According to the report, the company first introduced the plan a couple of months back in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The plan was launched on a time-limited promotional offer.

This is the second time the company has issued an extension to the plan. Now, interested BSNL subscribers will have until January 16, 2020, to opt-in to this new plan. Taking a closer look, the plan offers unlimited voice calling, 5GB mobile data, and 1,200 SMS messages. Beyond this, the BSNL prepaid plan also comes with a limit of 250 minutes worth voice calling per day. In addition, this benefit will also be available in Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles.

Interested subscribers can either use the C-Top-Up, M-Wallet, self-care or BSNL web portal to subscribe to this plan. Users can also do a recharge for Rs 1,188 using Google Pay, Paytm or more to get started. The report did mention that the annual Rs 1,699 plan offers better benefits in comparison.