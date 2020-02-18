comscore BSNL now allows prepaid account validity extension with STV combo plans
BSNL now allows prepaid account validity extension with STV combo plans

BSNL has implemented two changes to its account validity extension scheme. Now, users have two grace periods and the telco now allows them to recharge with STVs/ combo vouchers.

  Published: February 18, 2020 1:47 PM IST
BSNL has now allowed validity extension for its prepaid users with standard STV/ combo recharges. What it means is, BSNL prepaid users will no longer have to search for the validity extension plans like Neesham Gold, Plan 8 and so on. As reported by TelecomTalk, the state-run telco has implemented two changes to its account validity extension scheme. Now, users have two grace periods and the telco now allows them to recharge with STVs/ combo vouchers of Rs 75 and above to keep their connection active.

As per report, the BSNL prepaid recharges with applicable STV/ combo voucher will only extend the validity of that STV/ combo voucher. In case, the customer fails to recharge with plan voucher or any applicable recharge at the end of the validity period, they will be provided the twp grace periods – Grace Period-I and Grace Period-II – before suspending the connection.

The Grace Period-I is reportedly valid for seven days, and after the given time, BSNL first suspends the incoming facility. After the Grace Period-II validity of 165 days, the telco terminates the connection.

Earlier this week, BSNL increased validity of its Rs 999 prepaid plan. The operator is now offering 30 additional days as part of this revised offer. The plan now comes with 270 days of validity as opposed to 240 days previously offered with this plan. This is also a limited period extension and will be valid from February 15, 2020 to March 31, 2020. The plan only offers voice calling benefits and there are no additional benefits with this plan.

It is important to note that this plan is available only in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles for now. The promotional offer comes just days after BSNL introduced a similar offer for its Marutham plan, which is priced at Rs 1,188. With the Marutham plan, BSNL lowered the validity to 300 days. Now, it is increasing the validity for its Rs 999 voice-only plan in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 1:47 PM IST

