Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its total of 25 prepaid recharge plans and vouchers for select offering on MTNL network. Essentially, the BSNL network revised prepaid recharge plans, prepaid vouchers, and first recharge coupons bring unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits that can be used for MTNL.

The state-run telco offer prepaid plans starting from Rs 97 going up to Rs 1,999 plan. The revision plans include a list of 25 prepaid recharge plans, prepaid vouchers (PVs), and first recharge coupons (FRVs). Starting with the base Rs 99 prepaid plan, the telco will offer unlimited voice calling benefits for the MTNL network for all users. The new change by BSNL is applicable on a pan-India basis. All these plans come with 250 minutes of voice calls on a daily basis, reports NDTV Gadgets360.

Recently, the telecom operator had reduced the validity of Vasantham Gold PV 96 Plan by 30 days. Earlier, the plan offered validity for 90 days but now users will get the validity for 60 days instead. People don't know about this pack, it is only active in Tamil Nadu Circle.

BSNL announced the decision to reduce validity of Vasantham Gold PV 96 Plan on its official twitter account. The state-run telecom operator on its Chennai circle Twitter account noted that the validity of plan is now 60 days. The benefits remain same. The plan includes 250 minutes per day voice calls to any network. However, the voice call offer is not applicable if the calls are made to Delhi and Mumbai Circles.

Meanwhile, the telco is now offering 4 percent discount on recharging for other BSNL numbers. Earlier last month, BSNL had announced two schemes – “Ghar Baithe Recharge” and “Apno ki madad se recharge” – to encourage users to recharge online for themselves and for others. However, at that time, the telco did not reveal any cashback scheme.