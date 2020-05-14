comscore BSNL now allows ‘unlimited’ voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • BSNL now allows ‘unlimited’ voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans
News

BSNL now allows ‘unlimited’ voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans

Telecom

BSNL revised its total of 25 prepaid recharge plans and vouchers for select offering on MTNL network.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 3:15 PM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-2

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its total of 25 prepaid recharge plans and vouchers for select offering on MTNL network. Essentially, the BSNL network revised prepaid recharge plans, prepaid vouchers, and first recharge coupons bring unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits that can be used for MTNL. Also Read - BSNL Vasantham Gold PV 96 plan validity reduced to 60 days

The state-run telco offer prepaid plans starting from Rs 97 going up to Rs 1,999 plan. The revision plans include a list of 25 prepaid recharge plans, prepaid vouchers (PVs), and first recharge coupons (FRVs). Starting with the base Rs 99 prepaid plan, the telco will offer unlimited voice calling benefits for the MTNL network for all users. The new change by BSNL is applicable on a pan-India basis. All these plans come with 250 minutes of voice calls on a daily basis, reports NDTV Gadgets360. Also Read - BSNL free 1-year Amazon Prime offer discontinued 'till further notice'

Recently, the telecom operator had reduced the validity of Vasantham Gold PV 96 Plan by 30 days. Earlier, the plan offered validity for 90 days but now users will get the validity for 60 days instead. People don’t know about this pack, it is only active in Tamil Nadu Circle. Also Read - BSNL भी Jio, Airtel, Vodafone idea की तरह लॉकडाउन में लाया पैसा कमाने का मौका, जानें ऑफर

BSNL announced the decision to reduce validity of Vasantham Gold PV 96 Plan on its official twitter account. The state-run telecom operator on its Chennai circle Twitter account noted that the validity of plan is now 60 days. The benefits remain same. The plan includes 250 minutes per day voice calls to any network. However, the voice call offer is not applicable if the calls are made to Delhi and Mumbai Circles.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, the telco is now offering 4 percent discount on recharging for other BSNL numbers. Earlier last month, BSNL had announced two schemes – “Ghar Baithe Recharge” and “Apno ki madad se recharge” – to encourage users to recharge online for themselves and for others. However, at that time, the telco did not reveal any cashback scheme.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 3:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

GOQii Vital 3.0 launched with body temperature sensors
Wearables
GOQii Vital 3.0 launched with body temperature sensors
Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now

News

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now

Sony has sold 110 million PS 4 since launch

Gaming

Sony has sold 110 million PS 4 since launch

BSNL now allows unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans

Telecom

BSNL now allows unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans

Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets

News

Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now

Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets

Oppo A9 2020 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch

Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together

Realme X2 Pro to get early access to Android 11 Beta

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL now allows unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans

Telecom

BSNL now allows unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans
Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir

Telecom

Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir
Reliance Jio giving free unlimited Jio-to-Jio call benefits for one day

Telecom

Reliance Jio giving free unlimited Jio-to-Jio call benefits for one day
Reliance Jio removed 2GB daily data add-on prepaid voucher: Here's why

Telecom

Reliance Jio removed 2GB daily data add-on prepaid voucher: Here's why
Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Telecom

Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung लॉन्च कर सकता है सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Galaxy Fold Lite

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) टैबलेट 7000 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर

itel भारत में अब मोबाइल फोन के साथ एसेसरीज सेगमेंट में करेगी एंट्री, ये नए प्रॉडक्ट्स होंगे लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 सीरीज को इस तारीख से खरीद सकेंगे आप, जानिए कब शुरू होगी सेल

Instagram एप ने लॉन्च किए नए फीचर्स, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे पहले से ज्यादा कंट्रोल

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now
News
Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now
Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets

News

Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets
Oppo A9 2020 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch

News

Oppo A9 2020 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch
Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together

News

Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together
Realme X2 Pro to get early access to Android 11 Beta

News

Realme X2 Pro to get early access to Android 11 Beta