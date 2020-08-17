comscore BSNL offering 3GB daily data for Rs 78: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • BSNL offering 3GB daily data for Rs 78: All you need to know
News

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for Rs 78: All you need to know

Telecom

Apart from 3GB daily data and unlimited calls, BSNL is also giving a complimentary subscription of Eros now for the mentioned period.

  • Published: August 17, 2020 10:49 AM IST
BSNL prepaid postpaid recharge BSNL Data vouchers

BSNL is offering 3GB data on a daily basis at a very low price. For the same, you will have to pay Rs 78. With this plan, BSNL customers also get unlimited calling benefits. Note that you get 250 minutes per day as per the fair usage policy. If the 3GB data gets exhausted, the speed will be reduced to 80Kbps. As for the validity, this BSNL plan comes with a validity of only 8 days. Also Read - BSNL launches new Rs 399 plan with 1GB daily data FUP and 80 days validity

Apart from 3GB daily data and unlimited calls, BSNL is also giving a complimentary subscription of Eros now for the mentioned period. It is important to note that this cheap plan is not available in every telecom circle. If you think that 8 days validity period is not sufficient, and want 3GB data for more days then you should check out the Rs 247 plan. Also Read - BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days: Check details

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

The Rs 247 BSNL plan also comes with 3GB daily data as well as unlimited calling benefits. This plan too includes FUP limit of 250 minutes per day. Once the given daily data is exhausted, the speed will drop to 80Kbps. This plan comes with a validity period of 36 days, as per TelecomTalk. The company is offering this plan in almost every telecom circle, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Also Read - BSNL revises Rs 99 prepaid STV with 22 days validity, free caller tune

BSNL recently launched a new “Work From Home” plan for customers. The newly launched Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity period of 90 days. With this special tariff voucher, BSNL is offering 5GB data on a daily basis and the data speed is capped to 80Kbps. This also includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls.

You get unlimited call benefits to any network within India, but is capped at 250 minutes per day. The BSNL “Work From Home” plan also brings 100 SMS per day. If you are interested in this BSNL Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan, then you will have to send an SMS to 123 to activate it. In the message, you need to mention “STV COMBO599.”
Alternatively, BSNL users can also get this “Work From Home” plan via the company’s web portal. It is available across all the telecom circles, but not in Mumbai and Delhi.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 17, 2020 10:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for Rs 78
Telecom
BSNL offering 3GB daily data for Rs 78
Apple iPhone 12 series could bring 'Air Gestures'

News

Apple iPhone 12 series could bring 'Air Gestures'

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime set to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime set to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon

Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

Huawei phones could lose Android update support, here's why

News

Huawei phones could lose Android update support, here's why

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Apple iPhone 12 series could bring 'Air Gestures'

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime set to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon

Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

Huawei phones could lose Android update support, here's why

Qualcomm: Serious security problem found in processors

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for Rs 78

Telecom

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for Rs 78
BSNL launches new Rs 399 plan with 1GB daily data FUP and 80 days validity

Telecom

BSNL launches new Rs 399 plan with 1GB daily data FUP and 80 days validity
BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days

Telecom

BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days
BSNL revises Rs 99 prepaid STV with 22 days validity, free caller tune

Telecom

BSNL revises Rs 99 prepaid STV with 22 days validity, free caller tune
BSNL introduces Rs 2 prepaid grace plan option: All you need to know

Telecom

BSNL introduces Rs 2 prepaid grace plan option: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के लेटेस्ट Mi Beard Trimmer 1C की सेल आज, जानें कीमत, सेल ऑफर्स और खूबियां

Redmi G गेमिंग नोटबुक 10th जनरेशन Intel Core CPUs के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Facebook लेकर आया TikTok जैसा फीचर Short Videos, ऐसे करेगा काम

Honor के पहले गेमिंग लैपटॉप Hunter का लोगो रिवील, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

शाओमी का सस्ता बजट स्मार्टफोन Redmi 9 Prime की सेल आज, जानें सेल ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class
BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Features

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Reviews

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

News

Apple iPhone 12 series could bring 'Air Gestures'
News
Apple iPhone 12 series could bring 'Air Gestures'
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime set to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime set to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon
Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 flash sale today at 12PM via Flipkart
Huawei phones could lose Android update support, here's why

News

Huawei phones could lose Android update support, here's why
Qualcomm: Serious security problem found in processors

News

Qualcomm: Serious security problem found in processors

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers