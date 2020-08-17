BSNL offering 3GB daily data for Rs 78: All you need to know

BSNL is offering 3GB data on a daily basis at a very low price. For the same, you will have to pay Rs 78. With this plan, BSNL customers also get unlimited calling benefits. Note that you get 250 minutes per day as per the fair usage policy. If the 3GB data gets exhausted, the speed will be reduced to 80Kbps. As for the validity, this BSNL plan comes with a validity of only 8 days. Also Read - BSNL launches new Rs 399 plan with 1GB daily data FUP and 80 days validity

Apart from 3GB daily data and unlimited calls, BSNL is also giving a complimentary subscription of Eros now for the mentioned period. It is important to note that this cheap plan is not available in every telecom circle. If you think that 8 days validity period is not sufficient, and want 3GB data for more days then you should check out the Rs 247 plan. Also Read - BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days: Check details

The Rs 247 BSNL plan also comes with 3GB daily data as well as unlimited calling benefits. This plan too includes FUP limit of 250 minutes per day. Once the given daily data is exhausted, the speed will drop to 80Kbps. This plan comes with a validity period of 36 days, as per TelecomTalk. The company is offering this plan in almost every telecom circle, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Also Read - BSNL revises Rs 99 prepaid STV with 22 days validity, free caller tune

BSNL recently launched a new “Work From Home” plan for customers. The newly launched Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity period of 90 days. With this special tariff voucher, BSNL is offering 5GB data on a daily basis and the data speed is capped to 80Kbps. This also includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls.

You get unlimited call benefits to any network within India, but is capped at 250 minutes per day. The BSNL “Work From Home” plan also brings 100 SMS per day. If you are interested in this BSNL Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan, then you will have to send an SMS to 123 to activate it. In the message, you need to mention “STV COMBO599.”

Alternatively, BSNL users can also get this “Work From Home” plan via the company’s web portal. It is available across all the telecom circles, but not in Mumbai and Delhi.