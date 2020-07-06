BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days: Check details

As people are staying indoors due to the ongoing lockdown, BSNL has launched a new “Work From Home” plan for customers. The newly launched Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity period of 90 days. With this special tariff voucher, BSNL is offering 5GB data on a daily basis and the data speed is capped to 80Kbps. This also includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls.

You get unlimited call benefits to any network within India, but is capped at 250 minutes per day. Apart from this, the latest BSNL “Work From Home” plan also brings 100 SMS per day for the mentioned period. If you are interested in this BSNL Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan, then you will have to send an SMS to 123 to activate it. In the message, you need to mention “STV COMBO599.”

Alternatively, BSNL users can also get this “Work From Home” plan via the company’s web portal. It is available across all the telecom circles, but not in Mumbai and Delhi. The plan was first spotted by TelecomTalk. Besides, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently revised its Rs 99 special tariff voucher. After the revision, the prepaid STV 99 now comes with 22 days of validity, instead of 24 days. To recall, the Rs 99 BSNL STV offers free voice calls of up to 250 minutes per day.

It also offers free PRBT (caller tune) with unlimited song change. Each song change usually costs Rs 12 and the validity of the song is said to be valid for 30 days. The revised BSNL STV 99 is available in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. This list also includes Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. It is also valid in MP, Maharashtra, Manipur, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, HP, J & K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, and Sikkim.