BSNL offering 5GB daily data with Rs 551 plan: All you need to know

Telecom

The Rs 551 BSNL plan comes with a validity period of 90 days. It is important to note that this Rs 551 plan doesn't offer voice calling and SMS benefits.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 4:28 PM IST
BSNL has launched a new Rs 551 plan, which ships with a whopping 5GB daily data. This data recharge plan from BSNL comes with a validity period of 90 days. So, the total 2G/3G data that the company is giving is 450GB, which will expire after 90 days. It is important to note that this Rs 551 plan doesn’t offer voice calling and SMS benefits.

The company is offering its latest data recharge plan in various circles. Interested customers can check for the validity of this Rs 551 BSNL plan on the company’s official website or mobile app. Notably, if the website doesn’t display the mentioned plan, it means that it is not available in your respective circle.

BSNL now allows prepaid account validity extension with STV combo plans

BSNL now allows prepaid account validity extension with STV combo plans

BSNL is offering Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub at discounted prices. This offer is for those broadband customers who have subscribed to the annual payment option of the broadband plan with a fixed monthly charge of Rs. 799 or above. BSNL users will be required to spend a one-time charge of Rs 1,287 (Rs 99 per month for 13 months) for the Google Nest Mini.

The Google Nest Mini, which is a smart speaker, comes with a price label of Rs 4,499. It is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 3,999. Users subscribed to the annual payment option of the broadband plan with a fixed monthly charge of Rs 1,999 or above can get Google Nest Hub. Those broadband users will have to pay a one-time charge of Rs 2,587 (Rs 199 per month for 13 months) for the Google Nest Hub.

BSNL increases validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan as private telcos plan another tariff hike

BSNL increases validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan as private telcos plan another tariff hike

This smart speaker comes with a starting price of Rs 8,999. The BSNL DSL or Bharat Fiber users can subscribe to the bundle only via the BSNL online portal. They will have to pay annual subscription fees in advance, as per DreamDTH. It is important to note that this offer is currently available in the Chennai circle only. When Nest Mini was launched in India, Google claimed the device has two times stronger bass than the original Google Home Mini.

