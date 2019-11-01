comscore BSNL offering 6 paisa cash back on voice calls to its customers
BSNL offering 6 paisa cash back on voice calls; all you need to know

BSNL will be offering a cash back of 6 paisa to customers making voice calls. The scheme comes shortly after introducing an unlimited calling offer.

  Published: November 1, 2019 11:14 AM IST
State run telco, BSNL, has introduced a new scheme for wireline, FTTH and broadband users. Recently, the telco introduced unlimited calling offer for these users. Now, the company will be offering a cash back of 6 paisa per voice call that goes beyond 5 minutes.

“In an era of digital experiences, where customers are seeking quality services for voice and data , we want our customers to engage more with our upgraded Next Generation Network. We want them to experience the quality of voice call which happens on wireline, and also get incentivized for same,” said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL in a release.

“We are taking multiple initiatives to improve customer experience on BSNL network and this is one of those several lined up in next few months. Customers can pay their bills online through our portal or mobile app , and avoid hassles of physically visiting our customer service centers,” he added.

BSNL Triple Play services to offer internet and OTT

BSNL has revealed information about a new partnership with YuppTV to offer “BSNL Triple Play” service. These services include landline internet, Fiber Internet, and OTT content from YuppTV.

The company is likely to leverage its fiber network, also known as Bharat Fiber service for this service. It is worth noting that BSNL is not the first company to offer the Triple Play service. Triple play service is essentially a bundle of services where customers get to use three different services under one bill.

Talking more about YuppTV, users will be able to access live TV, movies, TV shows, and a number of originals. It currently boasts 13 original shows from South India. Founder and CEO for YuppTV, Uday Reddy also issued a statement as part of the announcement. He stated that YuppTV will offer, “cutting-edge entertainment solution through simple yet effective and innovative technology.”

  Published Date: November 1, 2019 11:14 AM IST

