BSNL offering 6 paisa cashback on making landline: Check offer

The state-run telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has extended its 6 paisa cashback offer for landline users. The offer has been extended till May 31, as noted by BSNL Tamil Nadu on Twitter. Previously, the offer was extended till May 1.

Coming to the cash back offer, BSNL had first introduced it last year to help users earn cashback on voice calls. The telco offers 6 paise cashback to users for making landline calls for more than five minutes. It is a unique offer in itself. The catch is, users need to activate the offer first. They can enable 6 paisa cashback offer by sending an SMS that reads 'ACT 6 paisa' to 9478053334.

BSNL notes that the 6 paise cashback offer applies to all wireline, broadband, and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscribers. Meanwhile, the telco is also offering 4 percent discount on recharging for other BSNL numbers. Earlier last month, BSNL had announced two schemes – "Ghar Baithe Recharge" and "Apno ki madad se recharge" – to encourage users to recharge online for themselves and for others.

Recently, the operator revised its total of 25 prepaid recharge plans and vouchers for select offering on MTNL network. It is one more offer that BSNl users can take a look at. What it does is that the BSNL network users get unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits that can be used for MTNL. This has been enabled on 25 revised prepaid recharge plans, prepaid vouchers, and first recharge coupons.

The state-run telco offer prepaid plans starting from Rs 97 going up to Rs 1,999 plan. The revision plans include a list of 25 prepaid recharge plans, prepaid vouchers (PVs), and first recharge coupons (FRVs). Starting with the base Rs 99 prepaid plan, the telco will offer unlimited voice calling benefits for the MTNL network for all users. The new change by BSNL is applicable on a pan-India basis. All these plans come with 250 minutes of voice calls on a daily basis.