BSNL offering extra 2 months validity on Rs 1,699 prepaid plan; all you need to know

If you recharge your BSNL prepaid connection with Rs 1,699 plan before the month end, you will become eligible for the offer.

  • Published: November 7, 2019 10:43 AM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-2-1

BSNL has been struggling to stay afloat amidst competition, but it hasn’t given up on its customers yet. The company has been constantly rolling out attractive prepaid plans for its subscribers. With the latest offer, BSNL is offering 2 months extra validity on its Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan. Here is all you need to know.

BSNL Rs 1,699 prepaid plan offer detailed

Under the new offer, BSNL is offering a validity of 425 days on Rs 1,699 prepaid plan. When initially launched, it used to offer a validity of 365 days. Now, with the offer, you get 60 days (or two months) extra. The extra benefit can be availed by subscribers if they recharge before November 30, Telecom Talk reports.

Talking about benefits, users get 100 SMS daily (local + national) and 250 minutes worth free calls daily (local + national). In terms of data, the plan comes with 2GB daily data. And as an additional benefit, subscribers will get 1GB extra data in the month of November and December. This means, until December 31, users will be able to enjoy 3GB daily data.

BSNL Rs 1,188 prepaid plan availability extended 

Called Marutham plan, it offers basic benefits, but higher validity of 345 days. When the plan was launched, it was valid until October 23. But looking at the response, BSNL has now extended the validity by 90 days. This means, you will now be able to buy it until January 21, 2020.

Users get voice calls, SMS and data benefits with this plan. It includes unlimited local and national calling benefits. However, there is a voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day. Following this, users will have to pay as per base rate. Talking about data benefits, you get 5GB 2G/3G/4G data which is applicable through the 345 days validity. It is only available for users in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

