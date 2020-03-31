BSNL offering free Rs 10 Talktime and validity extension: Check details

BSNL and MTNL are extending the validity period of the prepaid mobile services by up to April 20. As the government has announced 21 days lockdown, the telecom companies have announced new schemes, which will offer relief to many users. Those BSNL mobile users whose validity expired during the lockdown period from March 22, will be given extension free of cost.

If a BSNL user is not able to recharge for an extension of validity plan, then they will be given this benefit. Furthermore, the telecom operators are also giving free Talktime of Rs 10 even after zero balance during the lockdown period. This move will help poor and underprivileged stay connected their families and friends during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

“This will enable poor people make calls for help even if they don’t have any balance left,” Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a tweet. “In view of hardships faced by the mobile subscribers whose validity has expired during the lockdown period from 22nd March 2020 and are not able to recharge for extension of validity, BSNL, as a support to its esteemed mobile subscribers is extending the validity of all such subscribers up to 20th April 2020, free of cost, so that the subscribers continue to receive incoming calls,” BSNL said in a statement.

Separately, BSNL recently rolled out a new ‘Work@Home’ plan. This broadband plan will let users have 5GB daily data at 10Mbps. Further, it will be available free of cost. BSNL’s new plan will be applicable across all networks in India, including the Andaman and Nicobar region. However, there is a catch. Only BSNL users with a landline connection will be able to avail the plan.

The plan details are as follows. Users will get a daily data benefit of 5GB. The speeds during this will be 10Mbps. However, once the 5GB limit is crossed, users will still have access at limited speeds. This limited speed is 1Mbps. The move by BSNL will hopefully encourage more people to work from home. This could help spread the contagious virus. The lesser people step out, the lesser is the chance of widespread infection in India.