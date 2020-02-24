comscore BSNL offering Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub at discounted prices
BSNL offering Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub at discounted prices: Check details

BSNL users will be required to spend a one-time charge of Rs 1,287 (Rs 99 per month for 13 months) for the Google Nest Mini.

  Updated: February 24, 2020 9:14 AM IST
BSNL is offering Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub at discounted prices. This offer is for those broadband customers who have subscribed to the annual payment option of the broadband plan with a fixed monthly charge of Rs. 799 or above. BSNL users will be required to spend a one-time charge of Rs 1,287 (Rs 99 per month for 13 months) for the Google Nest Mini.

The Google Nest Mini, which is a smart speaker, comes with a price label of Rs 4,499. It is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 3,999. Users subscribed to the annual payment option of the broadband plan with a fixed monthly charge of Rs 1,999 or above can get Google Nest Hub. Those broadband users will have to pay a one-time charge of Rs 2,587 (Rs 199 per month for 13 months) for the Google Nest Hub.

This smart speaker comes with a starting price of Rs 8,999. The BSNL DSL or Bharat Fiber users can subscribe to the bundle only via the BSNL online portal. They will have to pay annual subscription fees in advance, as per DreamDTH. It is important to note that this offer is currently available in the Chennai circle only.

When Nest Mini was launched in India, Google claimed the device has two times stronger bass than the original Google Home Mini. The company asserted that it has included a custom driver to improve the bass. There is also a proprietary tuning software to enhance the sound output. There is also a new intercom feature allowing users to take calls from their phone or another smart speaker or display.

One of the interesting features with the Nest Mini is the included wall mount. This makes it easier whether you want to use the smart speaker on your desk or mount it to a wall. For streaming music, it supports YouTube Music, Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, and Wynk. On Nest Mini, users can get an entire music catalog of Gaana without ads for free.

  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 9:12 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 24, 2020 9:14 AM IST

