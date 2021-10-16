BSNL offering up to 4 months free broadband service: Here's how to avail the offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is currently offering its Bharat Fibre and digital subscriber line (DSL) customers up to four months of free broadband service. The offer is also valid for landline and Broadband over Wi-Fi (BBoWiFi) subscribers. Also Read - BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan revised with more validity, unlimited calling, and more

TelecomTalk initially reported BSNL is giving four months of free broadband service to its Bharat Fibre, DSL, landline and BBoWiFi customers on paying upfront for 36 months of service. This would bring the effective services from 36 months to 40 months.

Customers paying advance rent for 24 months at once are being offered three months of additional free service. Lastly, subscribers paying advance rent for 12 months, will be eligible to get an additional month of services for free.

To recall, the offer was originally only made available in the Maharashtra circle in February last year. However, it now seems that the offer is now being made available on a pan-India basis.

How to avail the additional services offer?

To avail the additional services offer, customers will have to call the toll free number 1800003451500 or visit their nearest customer care centre after paying the advance rental.

Apart from the free service offer BSNL recently regularised all of its Bharat Fibre broadband plans. With the regularisation, the company now provides the same rental offerings across the country, except the Andaman and Nicobar circle. Bharat Fibre plans now start from Rs 449 and go up to Rs 1,499. However, the company has now discontinued its Disney+Hotstar Premium plan.

In separate news, BSNL recently reintroduced one of its offers for existing landline users providing all copper landline users with a monetary incentive to move to Bharat Fiber FTTH connection with the same number. Under the offer, which is valid for 90 days starting October 6, the company will be giving its customers a Rs 100 discount in the monthly bills for the first six months after they have been migrated to a Fiber connection.