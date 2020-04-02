comscore BSNL prepaid plan of Rs 693, Rs 1,212 offer up to 500GB data
BSNL prepaid plan of Rs 693, Rs 1,212 offer up to 500GB data with 365 days validity

BSNL recently launched a new Rs 551 prepaid plan, which ships with a whopping 5GB daily data.

  Published: April 2, 2020 10:21 AM IST
BSNL’s latest addition to data-only offerings are two STVs priced at Rs 693 and Rs 1,212. Unlike other data STVs, these two do not have a daily data limit. Instead, the Rs 693 and Rs 1,212 prepaid STV pack comes with bulk data benefits valid for 365 days.

The state-run telco offers 300GB of data in its Rs 693 prepaid STV which can be used across the entire validity period. Similarly, the Rs 1,212 plan offers 500GB data and it is also for the same 365 days validity, as reported by TelecomTalk. BSNL does not providie voice calling or SMS benefits with both these prepaid STV plans. Also, unfortunately, these plans are only available in select circles at the moment. For now, BSNL users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can avail these plans.

BSNL recently launched a new Rs 551 plan, which ships with a whopping 5GB daily data. This data recharge plan from BSNL comes with a validity period of 90 days. So, the total 2G/3G data that the company is giving is 450GB, which will expire after 90 days. It is important to note that this Rs 551 plan doesn’t offer voice calling and SMS benefits.

The company is offering its latest data recharge plan in various circles. Interested customers can check for the validity of this Rs 551 BSNL plan on the company’s official website or mobile app. Notably, if the website doesn’t display the mentioned plan, it means that it is not available in your respective circle.

