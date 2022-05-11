Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or (BSNL) has announced one of its most affordable prepaid plans for its users. Priced at just Rs 87, this plan is now listed on the BSNL website and is available pan India. In addition to calls, SMS and daily data, this newly launched prepaid plan also offers access to the Hardy Mobile Games service as well. Also Read - Airtel launches new Rs 399 and Rs 839 prepaid plans with 3 months of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

BSNL Rs 87 prepaid plan: Benefits, validity

The new Rs 87 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and high-speed 1GB of daily data. This plan has a validity of 14 days. As mentioned earlier, users will also get access to Hardy Mobile Games service that will allow them to play various games including sports, casual and arcade. Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with unlimited voice calls and more benefits for under Rs 300

BSNL prepaid plans under Rs 100

Rs 49 plan: This STV_49 plan offers free 100 minutes of voice calls and a total of 2GB of mobile data with a validity of 24 days. Also Read - Top BSNL prepaid plans priced under Rs 200 to buy right now

Rs 97 plan: BSNL offers an STV_97 prepaid plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 2GB daily data and a validity of 18 days.

Rs 98 plan: DataTSuname_98 is for users who mainly want mobile data on their phones. This plan offers 2GB of data per day and is valid for 22 days.

Rs 99 plan: The STV_99 plan by BSNL offers unlimited voice calling with a validity of 22 days.

For the unversed, BSNL recently introduced a prepaid plan with a validity of 395 days. This BSNL prepaid pack bundles 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS benefits per day for the first 60 days. After the 60th day, the daily data speed will reduce to 80kbps. Interested users can go to BSNL’s official recharge portal or download the BSNL Self Care application.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has recommended the Department of Telecom (DoT) to carve out MTNL’s debt and assets worth over Rs 26,500 crore into a special purpose vehicle and then merge its operations with BSNL.