comscore BSNL launches new prepaid plan under Rs 100, comes with 1GB data and unlimited calls
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Bsnl Prepaid Plan Under Rs 100 Benefits Validity Price Telecom India
News

BSNL introduces a new prepaid plan under Rs 100: Benefits, validity, price

Telecom

The new BSNL prepaid plan offers a validity of just 14 days with benefits including unlimited calling, 1GB daily data and more.

BSNL Prepaid Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or (BSNL) has announced one of its most affordable prepaid plans for its users. Priced at just Rs 87, this plan is now listed on the BSNL website and is available pan India. In addition to calls, SMS and daily data, this newly launched prepaid plan also offers access to the Hardy Mobile Games service as well. Also Read - Airtel launches new Rs 399 and Rs 839 prepaid plans with 3 months of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

BSNL Rs 87 prepaid plan: Benefits, validity

The new Rs 87 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and high-speed 1GB of daily data. This plan has a validity of 14 days. As mentioned earlier, users will also get access to Hardy Mobile Games service that will allow them to play various games including sports, casual and arcade. Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with unlimited voice calls and more benefits for under Rs 300

BSNL prepaid plans under Rs 100

Rs 49 plan: This STV_49 plan offers free 100 minutes of voice calls and a total of 2GB of mobile data with a validity of 24 days. Also Read - Top BSNL prepaid plans priced under Rs 200 to buy right now

Rs 97 plan: BSNL offers an STV_97 prepaid plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 2GB daily data and a validity of 18 days.

Rs 98 plan: DataTSuname_98 is for users who mainly want mobile data on their phones. This plan offers 2GB of data per day and is valid for 22 days.

Rs 99 plan: The STV_99 plan by BSNL offers unlimited voice calling with a validity of 22 days.

For the unversed, BSNL recently introduced a prepaid plan with a validity of 395 days. This BSNL prepaid pack bundles 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS benefits per day for the first 60 days. After the 60th day, the daily data speed will reduce to 80kbps. Interested users can go to BSNL’s official recharge portal or download the BSNL Self Care application.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has recommended the Department of Telecom (DoT) to carve out MTNL’s debt and assets worth over Rs 26,500 crore into a special purpose vehicle and then merge its operations with BSNL.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 2:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 3:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk's Tesla recalls 130,000 cars: Here's why
Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla recalls 130,000 cars: Here's why
iPhone 13 available with a discount of Rs 10,000 on Amazon

Deals

iPhone 13 available with a discount of Rs 10,000 on Amazon

Sony PlayStation 5 restock dates revealed: Check new offer, other details

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 restock dates revealed: Check new offer, other details

BSNL announces a new prepaid plan of Rs 87: Check benefits, validity ad more

Telecom

BSNL announces a new prepaid plan of Rs 87: Check benefits, validity ad more

Realme Narzo 50 5G Series: Specs, Price, Launch

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50 5G Series: Specs, Price, Launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk's Tesla recalls 130,000 cars: Here's why

iPhone 13 available with a discount of Rs 10,000 on Amazon

Sony PlayStation 5 restock dates revealed: Check new offer, other details

Realme Narzo 50 5G Series: Specs, Price, Launch

Ola Electric CEO says more EVs will catch fire, but rarely: Report

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

TikTok वीडियो बनाने के लिए ByteDance लॉन्च करेगा एक लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग डिवाइस, फ्लिप कैमरा से होगा लैस

दमदार SUV 2022 Range Rover Sport से उठा पर्दा, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Sony Xperia 1 IV और Sony Xperia 10 IV लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

WhatsApp में एक साथ गायब कर सकेंगे कई चैट, आ रहा जबरदस्त फीचर

App से पर्सनल लोन के 'खेल' पर लगेगी लगाम, Google ने बनाए कड़े नियम

Latest Videos

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video
How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Features

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone
GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body

Reviews

GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body
How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

Features

How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999