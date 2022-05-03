comscore BSNL prepaid mobile recharge plans under Rs 200
News

Top BSNL prepaid plans priced under Rs 200 to buy right now

Telecom

BSNL offers nine prepaid plans under Rs 200 with several benefits in India. Here are the price, benefits and validity

BSNL plan

If you are a BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd) user and a little tight on the budget, you might want to look at the most affordable prepaid plans that the telecom has to offer. BSNL provides nine prepaid plans under Rs 200 with several benefits in India that you can consider for your next recharge. Here are the plans, benefits and validity of BSNL’s cheapest prepaid plans. Also Read - Vodafone Idea introduces 5 new prepaid plans in India starting at Rs 29: Know details

BSNL prepaid plans under Rs 200

Rs 49 plan: This STV_49 plan offers free 100 minutes of voice calls and total of 2GB mobile data with a validity of 24 days. Also Read - Parliamentary committee recommends DoT to merge MTNL with BSNL

Rs 97 plan: BSNL offers an STV_97 prepaid plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 2GB daily data and a validity of 18 days. Also Read - BSNL Rs 797 recharge plan introduced with 2GB daily data, 395 days validity

Rs 98 plan: DataTSuname_98 is for users who mainly want mobile data on their phones. This plan offers 2GB data per day and is valid for 22 days.

Rs 99 plan: The STV_99 plan by BSNL offers unlimited voice calling with a validity of 22 days.

Rs 135 plan: At Rs 135, BSNL offers 1440 minutes of voice calls and a validity of 24 days.

Rs 118 plan: BSNL provides an STV_118 prepaid plan that offers 0.5GB data per day and unlimited voice calls. It offers a validity of 26 days.

Rs 147 plan: The STV_147 plan by BSNL offers a total of 10GB data coupled with unlimited voice calls and access to BSNL tunes. It provides validity of 30 days.

Rs 151 plan: Data_WFH_151 pack offers 40GB of total data, access to Zing and a validity of 28 days.

Rs 185 plan: In addition to unlimited voice calls, this BSNL prepaid plan offers 100 SMS, 1GB daily data and a validity of 28 days. This plan as offers access to BSNL tunes.

Rs 187 plan: The Voice_187 prepaid plan by BSNL comes with 2GB daily data, 100 SMS and unlimited voice calls. It is validity of 28 days.

Rs 198 plan: At Rs 198, BSNL’s STV_198 plan offers 2GB daily data for a validity period of 50 days.

  • Published Date: May 3, 2022 10:12 AM IST

