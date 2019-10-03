comscore BSNL Prepaid plans to offer up to 1.5GB extra daily data
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL prepaid plans to come with up to 1.5GB extra daily data
News

BSNL prepaid plans to come with up to 1.5GB extra daily data

News

Select BSNL prepaid plans will soon come with 1.5GB extra daily data. Here is all you need to know about the plans.

  • Published: October 3, 2019 2:45 PM IST
BSNL prepaid postpaid recharge

BSNL increased validity of Prepaid Plan Rs. 1,699

Telecom operator BSNL has reportedly extended its extra data offer, with a few tweaks. Previously, under the offer, BSNL users would get 2.2GB extra daily data. However, after the revision, the data allowance has been reduced. The extra data offer will be available for 6 BSNL prepaid plans. Here is everything you need to know.

Extra data offer on BSNL prepaid plans

Subscribers opting for Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 447, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1,699 prepaid plans will be eligible for extra data offer. Talking about the benefits, these plans will come with 1.5GB extra daily data. This extra data is over and above the usual daily data. For instance, Rs 1,699 yearly plan offers 2GB daily data. After the daily data is exhausted, the 1.5GB extra data kicks in. This means, you get a total of 3.5GB data.

Now, the 1.5GB extra data will be given in the month of October. In November and December months, the extra data limit on BSNL prepaid plans will come down to 1GB, TelecomTalk reports.

BSNL Rs 187 and Rs 186 plans revised

The Rs 187 special tariff voucher offers a validity of 28 days. Users will get 250 minutes of local and national calling along with national roaming. Users will also be able to make and receive calls in Mumbai and Delhi circles where BSNL network doesn’t exist. BSNL Rs 187 STV users will now get 3GB daily data instead of 2GB and once the limit is crossed, the speed will be throttled down the 40Kbps.  

Now, coming to the Rs 186 BSNL prepaid plan, the benefits are similar to Rs 187 voucher. However, there are some small changes. The plan validity is for 28 days where users will be 3GB data daily instead of 2GB. Post FUP, speed will be dropped down to 40Kbps.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 3, 2019 2:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file
News
WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file
Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here

News

Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here

BSNL to offer up to 1.5GB extra daily data on select plans

News

BSNL to offer up to 1.5GB extra daily data on select plans

Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup now available on crowdfunding

News

Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup now available on crowdfunding

Here's how to link your Facebook account to Call of Duty: Mobile

Gaming

Here's how to link your Facebook account to Call of Duty: Mobile

Most Popular

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here

BSNL to offer up to 1.5GB extra daily data on select plans

Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup now available on crowdfunding

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sales surpass 20 million units globally

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL to offer up to 1.5GB extra daily data on select plans

News

BSNL to offer up to 1.5GB extra daily data on select plans
BSNL now offers 3GB daily data with Rs 187 and Rs 186 Prepaid STV

News

BSNL now offers 3GB daily data with Rs 187 and Rs 186 Prepaid STV
Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details

News

Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details
BSNL debuts Super Star 500 broadband plan: Check details

Telecom

BSNL debuts Super Star 500 broadband plan: Check details
Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days

Telecom

Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन 10 अक्टूबर से सेल पर आएगा, HDFC बैंक के ऑफर पेज पर हुआ लिस्ट

Xiaomi Redmi 8 भारत में 4 बैक कैमरों के साथ 9 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च

Google Pixel 4 के प्रेस रेंडर लीक में square कैमरा मॉड्यूल का पता चला, 15 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi चीन में मिड-रेंज गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Mi CC9 Pro को जल्द करेगा लॉन्च, 108MP कैमरा और SD 730G SoC से होगा लैस

Realme X2 Pro को कंपनी ने ऑफिशियली किया टीज, Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP कैमरा से होगा लैस

News

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file
News
WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file
Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here

News

Tata Sky Smart Packs ship with regional and FTA channels; check details here
BSNL to offer up to 1.5GB extra daily data on select plans

News

BSNL to offer up to 1.5GB extra daily data on select plans
Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup now available on crowdfunding

News

Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup now available on crowdfunding
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sales surpass 20 million units globally

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sales surpass 20 million units globally