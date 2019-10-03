Telecom operator BSNL has reportedly extended its extra data offer, with a few tweaks. Previously, under the offer, BSNL users would get 2.2GB extra daily data. However, after the revision, the data allowance has been reduced. The extra data offer will be available for 6 BSNL prepaid plans. Here is everything you need to know.

Extra data offer on BSNL prepaid plans

Subscribers opting for Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 447, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1,699 prepaid plans will be eligible for extra data offer. Talking about the benefits, these plans will come with 1.5GB extra daily data. This extra data is over and above the usual daily data. For instance, Rs 1,699 yearly plan offers 2GB daily data. After the daily data is exhausted, the 1.5GB extra data kicks in. This means, you get a total of 3.5GB data.

Now, the 1.5GB extra data will be given in the month of October. In November and December months, the extra data limit on BSNL prepaid plans will come down to 1GB, TelecomTalk reports.

BSNL Rs 187 and Rs 186 plans revised

The Rs 187 special tariff voucher offers a validity of 28 days. Users will get 250 minutes of local and national calling along with national roaming. Users will also be able to make and receive calls in Mumbai and Delhi circles where BSNL network doesn’t exist. BSNL Rs 187 STV users will now get 3GB daily data instead of 2GB and once the limit is crossed, the speed will be throttled down the 40Kbps.

Now, coming to the Rs 186 BSNL prepaid plan, the benefits are similar to Rs 187 voucher. However, there are some small changes. The plan validity is for 28 days where users will be 3GB data daily instead of 2GB. Post FUP, speed will be dropped down to 40Kbps.