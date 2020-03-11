BSNL Prepaid STV 247 offers 3GB daily data and unlimited free voice calls

BSNL is offering a whopping 3GB data benefit on a daily basis with the BSNL prepaid STV 247 plan. With the same plan, the company is also giving unlimited free voice calls benefit in home and national roaming, including MTNL roaming areas of Delhi and Mumbai. Do note that the plan also includes a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day. Also, once the data is exhausted, the speeds will be reduced to 80Kbps.

Apart from these benefits, BSNL is also giving 100 SMSes per day. The BSNL prepaid STV 247 plan comes with a validity period of 30 days. This plan offers almost similar benefits as Rs 187 BSNL plans. The Rs 187 special tariff voucher comes with a validity of 28 days. Users will get 250 minutes of local and national calling along with national roaming.

Users will also be able to make and receive calls in Mumbai and Delhi circles where BSNL network doesn’t exist. BSNL Rs 187 STV users will now get 3GB daily data instead of 2GB and once the limit is crossed, the speed will be throttled down the 40Kbps. The BSNL prepaid recharge plan will also offer 100 free SMS daily, TelecomTalk reports.

Besides, BSNL recently launched a new Rs 551 plan, which ships with a whopping 5GB daily data. This data recharge plan from BSNL comes with a validity period of 90 days. So, the total 2G/3G data that the company is giving is 450GB, which will expire after 90 days. It is important to note that this Rs 551 plan doesn’t offer voice calling and SMS benefits.

The company is offering its latest data recharge plan in various circles. Interested customers can check for the validity of this Rs 551 BSNL plan on the company’s official website or mobile app. Notably, if the website doesn’t display the mentioned plan, it means that it is not available in your respective circle.

BSNL is offering Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub at discounted prices. This offer is for those broadband customers who have subscribed to the annual payment option of the broadband plan with a fixed monthly charge of Rs. 799 or above. BSNL users will be required to spend a one-time charge of Rs 1,287 (Rs 99 per month for 13 months) for the Google Nest Mini.