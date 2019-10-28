BSNL Prepaid STV worth Rs 698 launched; details and more

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just announced a new Special Tariff Voucher (STV) for its subscribers. This new STV is available for BSNL prepaid users. As part of the announcement, the telecom giant announced the pricing, benefits, and availability of the plan. Taking a closer look at the benefits, it is meant for users looking for purely data benefits for the long term. Subscribers can use this plan to turn their smartphone into a hotspot. The offer provides 200GB data with 180 days of validity for just Rs 698.

BSNL Prepaid STV benefits

As per a report from TelecomTalk, the company has launched this new plan on the occasion of Diwali 2019. It is worth noting that the plan will only be available until November 15, 2019. This also means that users have about half a month to subscribe to the plan. In addition, as noted in the report, this new plan complements existing data-centric STV plans worth Rs 56, Rs 109, Rs 198, and Rs 1,498. The Rs 698 plan sits between the Rs 198 and the Rs 1,498 plans to offer more choices to BSNL subscribers.

According to the information, the plan is only available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. It is unclear if the company will roll out the STV plan to other circles. The interesting part about this plan is that it does not come with any daily limit. The lack of a daily usage limit is unlike many data-centric plans in the market.

Taking a look at other BSNL STV plans, the cheapest one starts from Rs 7 offering 1GB data. The Rs 16 STV plan provides 2GB data to help users in a pinch. Both these plans come with a validity of one day. Other plans mentioned above come with longer validity duration. For instance, the Rs 56 BSNL STV plan offers 1.5GB data for 14 days. Moving to the Rs 109 STV plan, we get 1,536MB data along with a free personalized ringtone.