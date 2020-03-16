comscore BSNL PV-365 prepaid recharge voucher with 365 days validity launched
The latest BSNL PV-365 plan includes unlimited calls, 2GB data per day and 100SMS per day. Once the data is exhausted, the speed will drop to 80Kbps.

  • Published: March 16, 2020 12:07 PM IST
bsnl 4g volte

BSNL has launched a new PV-365 plan for prepaid customers. The latest prepaid recharge voucher offers you unlimited local, nations, and roaming call benefits. The plan also includes unlimited 2GB data per day and 100SMS per day. Once the data is exhausted, the speed will drop to 80Kbps. Also, the unlimited calling is capped at 250 minutes per day.

Apart from these, BSNL is also giving free Personal Ring Back Tone (PRBT) if a customer recharges via CtopUp or via online platform. If the recharge is done via SMS or USSD, then customers will not get free PRBT. Also, this offer comes with a validity period of 60 days. The latest BSNL plan comes with a validity period of 365 days.

DreamDTH has mentioned that for “validity extension and plan migration, the recharge of Rs 365 is applicable.” Also, if a user doesn’t recharge during the validity period, BSNL will deduct Rs 109 from your bank account if a sufficient balance is available. After this, the validity will be extended to 90 days, as per the cited source.

Besides, BSNL is offering a whopping 3GB data benefit on a daily basis with the BSNL prepaid STV 247 plan. With the same plan, the company is also giving unlimited free voice calls benefit in home and national roaming, including MTNL roaming areas of Delhi and Mumbai. Do note that the plan also includes a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day. Also, once the data is exhausted, the speeds will be reduced to 80Kbps.

Apart from these benefits, BSNL is also giving 100 SMSes per day. The BSNL prepaid STV 247 plan comes with a validity period of 30 days. This plan offers almost similar benefits as Rs 187 BSNL plans. The Rs 187 special tariff voucher comes with a validity of 28 days. Users will get 250 minutes of local and national calling along with national roaming.

Users will also be able to make and receive calls in Mumbai and Delhi circles where BSNL network doesn’t exist. BSNL Rs 187 STV users will now get 3GB daily data instead of 2GB and once the limit is crossed, the speed will be throttled down the 40Kbps. The BSNL prepaid recharge plan will also offer 100 free SMS daily

  Published Date: March 16, 2020 12:07 PM IST

