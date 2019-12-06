comscore BSNL reduces validity of Rs 29 and Rs 47 prepaid plans, drops 3 STVs
BSNL reduces validity of Rs 29 and Rs 47 prepaid plans and withdraws three STVs: Everything you need to know

BSNL is taking a different approach to India's telecom market by reducing validity of existing plans. Its rivals are increasing tariff across the board.

  • Published: December 6, 2019 11:33 AM IST
BSNL has reportedly reduced the validity of two prepaid plans in the country. The state-owned telecom player has reduced the validity of two prepaid plans priced at Rs 29 and Rs 47 respectively. Alongside this change, the operator is also getting rid of three prepaid STVs priced at Rs 7, Rs 9 and Rs 192 across all the telecom circles. With leading telecom players in the country increasing their tariffs across the portfolio, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is taking a different approach altogether.

BSNL reduces validity of prepaid plans

The Rs 29 prepaid recharge plan from BSNL used to be one of its best weekly plans. However, the validity of the plan has been reduced to just five days by the company. The Rs 47 plan is also getting revised to now offer only one week validity. The plan used to earlier offer validity of nine days. It seems BSNL, instead of increasing tariff, is lowering the validity of its plans. The operator is also getting rid of special tariff vouchers in the lower denomination.

According to Telecom Talk, BSNL is still working on the new plans that will match its rivals. The report highlights that BSNL and Reliance Jio were the only two operators in the industry that offered combo plans priced around Rs 50. However, Jio removed its unlimited sachet packs priced at Rs 19 and Rs 52. Now, BSNL is reducing the validity of its combo plans priced at Rs 29 and Rs 47. If you are a BSNL customer then you will continue to get combo plans, albeit with lower validity.

With Rs 29 STV plan, BSNL users get unlimited off-net and on-net voice calling but with a daily cap of 250 minutes. The plan also comes with 1GB data and 300 SMSes during the entire validity plan. After revision, this plan comes with five days of validity as opposed to seven days previously. With Rs 47 STV, customers get unlimited voice calling capped at 250 minutes per day. The data benefit with this plan is 1GB data for seven days. The plan used to come with PRBT benefit earlier but the operator has stopped offering the service. Both the plans offer free voice calls to MTNL network as well.

BSNL withdraws Rs 7, Rs 9 and Rs 192 prepaid STVs

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also removed three STVs from its prepaid portfolio as part of the revamp. The STVs removed by the company are priced at Rs 7, Rs 9 and Rs 192. The Rs 7 STV used to offer 1GB data for one day while Rs 9 STV offered unlimited voice calls with 250 minutes cap, 100 MB of data and 100 SMS valid for one day. The Rs 192 STV offered unlimited voice calling, 3GB daily data benefit, 100 SMS and free PRBT for 28 days.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 6, 2019 11:33 AM IST

