BSNL revises Rs 1,188 'Marutham' prepaid plan with 300 days validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its long-term prepaid plan “Marutham” for the available circles. The popular Rs 1,188 Marutham plan in Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles, will now have a validity of 300 days instead of 345 days. BSNL had launched this plan in July last year as a promotion to offer long-term benefits to its prepaid consumers.

Previously, BSNL had extended the availability of the plan to January 21, but it has been once again extended till March 31, 2020. That said, now consumers subscribing to Rs 1,188 ‘Marutham’ plan in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles will get validity of 300 days instead of 345 days. BSNL’s official Tamil Nadu site website has noted the change, reports TelecomTalk.

The Rs 1,188 BSNL Marutham prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 5GB high-speed data along with 250 minutes of voice calling benefits on a daily basis to any network and 1,200 SMSes. As per BSNL listing, the plan is applicable for new and existing BSNL customers in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

While all the telcos like Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Idea, and Airtel revised their tariff plans immediately after TRAI guidelines, BSNL took a little longer to update its plans. BSNL’s unlimited plans start at Rs 108 and go all the way up to Rs 1,999.

Recently, BSNL introduced a new long-validity prepaid plan at Rs 999 for its subscribers. The plan went live on December 1. It is a voice-only plan, and does not include any SMS or data benefits. The voice calls are capped at 250 minutes per day, and the free calls can also be made when traveling in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The validity of this plan is 220 days from the day of recharge. For now, the plan is only available in Kerala circle. The plan also ships with two months free PRBT (caller ring back tone).