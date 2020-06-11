comscore BSNL revises Rs 99 prepaid STV with 22 days validity, free caller tune
News

BSNL revises Rs 99 prepaid STV with 22 days validity, free caller tune

Telecom

BSNL was initially launched in 2018 with 26 days of validity in limited circles, but now the validity will be 22 days and the pack is available in almost all circles.

  Published: June 11, 2020 3:50 PM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-2

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs 99 special tariff voucher. BSNL’s Tamil Nadu Twitter handle tweeted the information on Wednesday. After the revision, the prepaid STV 99 will now offer 22 days of validity instead of 24 days. The pack was initially launched in 2018 with 26 days of validity in limited circles, but now the validity will be 22 days and the pack is available in almost all circles of BSNL. Also Read - BSNL ने 99 वाले प्लान में किए बदलाव, यूजर्स को एक ही प्लान में मिलेंगे कई बेनिफिट्स

As the website notes, the revised BSNL STV 99 is live in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Sikkim. Also Read - BSNL ने बढ़ाई 499 रुपये के Bharat Fiber Plan की उपलब्धता

To recall, the Rs 99 BSNL STV offers free voice calls of up to 250 minutes per day. It also offers free PRBT (caller tune) with unlimited song change. Each song change usually costs Rs 12 and the validity of the song is said to be valid for 30 days.

Recently, the telco introduced a new grace recharge option for its prepaid users. It previously offered Rs 19 grace plan recharge option to extend the validity of prepaid plan for users who are unable to recharge immediately, but want to continue with the active connection. For such users, now there is Rs 2 value worth validity existing plan as well.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The latest offer of Rs 2 grace plan from BSNL extends the validity of the plan by three days, reports TelecomTalk. However, it is important to note that there are no other benefits offered in this plan. The extension offer can be availed in every telecom circle where BSNL provides its services. What it offers is that if you do not wish to recharge your prepaid connection immediately, so on the last day of the validity, you recharge your number with Rs 2. This will add a grace three days validity.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 11, 2020 3:50 PM IST

