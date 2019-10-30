BSNL Rs 108 prepaid plan with voice and data benefits launched

State run telco, BSNL, has launched a new plan for prepaid users who are making their first recharge. Available for Rs 108, the BSNL prepaid plan offers users with voice, data and SMS benefits. Here is everything you need to know.

BSNL Rs 108 prepaid plan detailed

As noted by TelecomTalk, the BSNL prepaid plan is only available for users in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The plan comes with 28 days validity and offers 1GB daily data. Once the daily data is exhausted, speed will be throttled to 80Kbps. This means, users can download up to 28GB data through the validity period. The plan also offers 500 local and national SMS and unlimited voice calling (with a catch).

Yes, users get unlimited local and national calling, but it is capped at 250 minutes daily. Once the daily limit is crossed, users will be charged as per base tariff. The plan also offers free voice calling in MTNL circles (Delhi and Mumbai).

BSNL Rs 1,188 prepaid plan availability extended

Called Marutham plan, it offers basic benefits, but higher validity of 345 days. When the plan was launched, it was valid until October 23. But looking at the response, BSNL has now extended the validity by 90 days. This means, you will now be able to buy it until January 21, 2020.

Users get voice calls, SMS and data benefits with this plan. It includes unlimited local and national calling benefits. However, there is a voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day. Following this, users will have to pay as per base rate. Talking about data benefits, you get 5GB 2G/3G/4G data which is applicable through the 345 days validity. It is only available for users in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.