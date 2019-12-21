comscore BSNL Rs 109 prepaid plan offers 5GB data, voice call benefits and more
BSNL Rs 109 prepaid plan offers 5GB data, voice call benefits and more

BSNL has launched a Rs 109 prepaid recharge plan. This prepaid plan gives users a total of 5GB data allocation as well as 250 minutes of daily voice call benefits to any network across India.

  • Updated: December 21, 2019 12:17 PM IST
BSNL has launched a Rs 109 prepaid recharge plan, which comes with a validity period of 90 days. The latest BSNL prepaid plan is called “Mithram Plus.” This prepaid plan gives users a total of 5GB data allocation as well as 250 minutes of daily voice call benefits to any network across India. Once the given voice calling benefit gets exhausted, users will be charged at 1.2 paise per second for on-net local and STD calls.

The company will also charge for the off-net local and STD calls, which is 1.5 paise per second. As per BSNL, local on-net national SMS messages will cost 70 paise per message and off-net SMS messages will cost 80 paise per message. It is important to note that this plan is currently available in BSNL’s Kerala circle. For more details, you can check BSNL’s website.

BSNL's annual prepaid plan currently offering 1095GB data for limited time

BSNL's annual prepaid plan currently offering 1095GB data for limited time

Besides, the state-run telco has also revised the validity for some of its prepaid plans. The revision in validity of prepaid plans is only in Kerala, which is one of the biggest circles. Also, the tweaks are only made to Rs 118, Rs 187, and Rs 399 prepaid plans. It was first spotted by DreamDTH. The Rs 118 plan used to offer a validity of 28 days, but it now offers only 21 days’ validity. Other benefits such as 500MB per day, 250 minutes of voice calls, 100 free SMS daily and free PRBT remain the same.

BSNL reduces validity of Rs 29 and Rs 47 prepaid plans and withdraws three STVs: Everything you need to know

BSNL reduces validity of Rs 29 and Rs 47 prepaid plans and withdraws three STVs: Everything you need to know

Moving on, the Rs 187 prepaid plan comes with a reduced validity of 24 days. Earlier, it used to offer a validity of 28 days. Other benefits remain unchanged – you get 250 minutes of daily calling (local and national), 100 free SMS daily and free PRBT. What’s more, you also get 3GB high-speed daily data. Once the daily data limit of both Rs 118 and Rs 187 plans is exhausted, you can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 40kbps.

Lastly, the BSNL Rs 399 prepaid plan sees a big decrease in validity. It is now valid for 65 days, instead of 80 days. But this plan sees a rise in data cap from 1GB to 2GB daily. So, while the plan offered 80GB data through the validity, you now get 130GB in total. Other benefits such as 250 voice minutes daily, free PRBT, and 100 SMS daily remain the same.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2019 12:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 21, 2019 12:17 PM IST

