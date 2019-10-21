comscore BSNL extends the availability of Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • BSNL Rs 1,188 prepaid plan availability extended for another 90 days
News

BSNL Rs 1,188 prepaid plan availability extended for another 90 days

Telecom

If you missed out on BSNL long term-plan earlier, you now have time till January 21, 2020, to recharge.

  • Published: October 21, 2019 1:47 PM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-2

Earlier this year, BSNL introduced the Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan. Called Marutham plan, it offers basic benefits, but higher validity of 345 days. It was introduced as a promotional plan for 90 days, but after getting a good response, the company has extended its availability. Here is all you need to know.

BSNL Rs 1,188 plan availability extension detailed

When the plan was launched, it was valid until October 23. But looking at the response, BSNL has now extended the validity by 90 days. This means, you will now be able to buy it until January 21, 2020, TelecomTalk reports.

BSNL Rs 1,188 plan benefits detailed

Users get voice calls, SMS and data benefits with this plan. It includes unlimited local and national calling benefits. However, there is a voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day. Following this, users will have to pay as per base rate. Talking about data benefits, you get 5GB 2G/3G/4G data which is applicable through the 345 days validity. It is only available for users in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

BSNL Rs 1,699 plan revised

The Rs 1,699 prepaid plan used to offer 365 days validity. In August this year, BSNL extended the validity to 455 days for a limited period. Now, the same is applicable on new recharge as well. Talking about benefits, the telecom operator has implemented voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day.

After 250 daily minutes have been consumed, you will be charged as per base tariff for all other outgoing calls. The plan also offers 2GB daily data along with 100 daily SMS (local and national). What’s more, you also get free personalized ring back tone (PRBT) with the ability to choose and change unlimited songs.

BSNL Rs 187 and Rs 186 plans revised

The Rs 187 special tariff voucher offers a validity of 28 days. Users will get 250 minutes of local and national calling along with national roaming. Users will also be able to make and receive calls in Mumbai and Delhi circles where BSNL network doesn’t exist. BSNL Rs 187 STV users will now get 3GB daily data instead of 2GB and once the limit is crossed, the speed will be throttled down the 40Kbps.

Now, coming to the Rs 186 BSNL prepaid plan, the benefits are similar to Rs 187 voucher. However, there are some small changes. The plan validity is for 28 days where users will be 3GB data daily instead of 2GB. Post FUP, speed will be dropped down to 40Kbps.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 21, 2019 1:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro second sale at 12PM tomorrow
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro second sale at 12PM tomorrow
BSNL extends the availability of Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan

Telecom

BSNL extends the availability of Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan

Huawei Nova 5z with punch-hole design launched

News

Huawei Nova 5z with punch-hole design launched

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Review

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

WhatsApp beta update to bring new features for iOS users

News

WhatsApp beta update to bring new features for iOS users

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro second sale at 12PM tomorrow

Huawei Nova 5z with punch-hole design launched

WhatsApp beta update to bring new features for iOS users

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro first sale in India today

Vivo U3 with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL extends the availability of Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan

Telecom

BSNL extends the availability of Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan
BSNL discontinues its International Wi-Fi roaming service in two circles: Report

Telecom

BSNL discontinues its International Wi-Fi roaming service in two circles: Report
BSNL 4G VoLTE service broader roll out coming soon

Telecom

BSNL 4G VoLTE service broader roll out coming soon
BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data

News

BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data
BSNL extends Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity to 455 days

Telecom

BSNL extends Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity to 455 days

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live: 10 हजार से कम में ये हैं पांच बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील्स

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale में ये हैं 5 बेस्ट Smart TV डील्स

Diwali से पहले 10 हजार से कम में ये स्मार्टफोन हैं बेस्ट गिफ्टिंग ऑप्शन

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Live: इन पांच Smart Tv की कीमत 12 हजार रुपये वाले स्मार्टफोन से है कम

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale में ये हैं बेस्ट 5 स्मार्टफोन डील्स

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro second sale at 12PM tomorrow
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro second sale at 12PM tomorrow
Huawei Nova 5z with punch-hole design launched

News

Huawei Nova 5z with punch-hole design launched
WhatsApp beta update to bring new features for iOS users

News

WhatsApp beta update to bring new features for iOS users
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro first sale in India today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro first sale in India today
Vivo U3 with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Vivo U3 with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched