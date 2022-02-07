State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a value-for-money tariff plan for prepaid users in the country. The recharge plan, worth Rs 197, is one of the best offerings from the telecom operator. Also Read - Working from home? This BSNL plan offers 5GB data daily for 84 days for smooth WFH

Under Rs 200, the BSNL Rs 197 plan offers unlimited voice calls and a lot of data for a validity period of 150 days. Sounds too good to be true? Let’s understand the new BSNL plan better. Also Read - BSNL is offering free 5GB of data for 30 days: Here’s how you can get it

BSNL Rs 197 plan detailed

The prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling and 2GB daily data but only for a period of 18 days. Post the specified days, the internet speed will drop at 40kbps for the remaining 132 validity period. Also Read - Looking for a long-term BSNL plan? Here are our top picks

The plan also brings limitations to unlimited calling services as well. It offers unlimited free calling benefits for the first 18 days only, while incoming calls are available for 150 days. If you wish to make calls post the first 18 days, you will need to top-up your plan first.

The BSNL Rs 197 plan fits well for people who do not call or use the internet much. If you are an avid internet user, there are better options available.

BSNL new prepaid plans list

The telecom operator recently launched four new plans worth Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, and Rs 347. All four plans offer daily high-speed data access, unlimited voice calls, and free SMS messages.

The Rs 184, Rs 185, and Rs 186 plans come with a validity of 28 days while the Rs 347 plan offers 56 days validity. Let’s take a quick look at what these recently launched plans offer:

– Under the Rs 184 BSNL prepaid recharge plan, users get unlimited calling benefits, 1GB high-speed data per day, 100 SMS messages daily for 28 days.

– Under Rs 185 prepaid plan, users get unlimited calling benefits, 1GB data daily, 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

– The Rs 186 BSNL prepaid plan offers unlimited calling benefits, 1GB data per day, 100 SMS messages for a validity period of 28 days.

– The Rs 347 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages, and 2GB daily data benefits for a validity period of 56 days.