The state owned telecom operator BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has revised its existing Rs 199 postpaid plan. The recharge plan previously offered 100 minutes of off-net calls. The revised plan now offers unlimited off-net and on-net voice calls. The telecom operator has removed the FUP or fair usage policy limit from this plan, which comes as good news for BSNL subscribers out there.

What the BSNL Rs 199 plan offers now

Besides offering unlimited off-net and on-net voice calls, the Rs 199 BSNL postpaid plan also offers free voice call forwarding benefits applicable for landline, BSNL, and other operators' numbers. Additionally, the Rs 199 BSNL postpaid plan also offers 25GB of monthly data and there's a data rollover facility for up to 75GB. The unlimited voice calling support is said to be applicable on home network and national roaming including the MTNL roaming area. Under the plan, subscribers also get 100 SMS messages per day.

According to OnlyTech website the revised Rs 199 postpaid plan has been in effect since February 1, 2021. This was reportedly tweeted by the BSNL Chennai division on Thursday. Gadgets 360 separately confirmed that the revision is in place on a pan-India basis, this means that the updated plan is available for all users across the country.

To recall, in December last year, the state-owned telecom operator revised the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan with annual Eros Now subscription and 60 days of Lokdhun subscription.

BSNL vs Reliance Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan

Reliance Jio also offers a Rs 199 postpaid plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 25GB data, and 100 SMS messages per day. Similar to all other Reliance Jio plans this one also offers a complimentary subscription to Jio apps including JioCinema, MyJio, among others. The Jio plan has been available for a long time now.