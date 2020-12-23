comscore BSNL Rs. 199 prepaid plan launched: Offers, validity and more | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL Rs 199 prepaid plan introduced: Know benefits, validity and more details
News

BSNL Rs 199 prepaid plan introduced: Know benefits, validity and more details

News

BSNL has launched a new plan, the Rs. 199 plan for prepaid users in India. Read on to know all about the new BSNL prepaid plan

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL has announced a new Rs. 199 prepaid plan for its users in India. The plan will be available for users on December 24, that is, tomorrow. Read on to know more about the new BSNL prepaid plan. Also Read - Landline users need to prefix '0' to call mobile phones starting January 2021: TRAI

BSNL Rs. 199 prepaid plan: Benefits, validity and more

The new BSNL Rs. 199 prepaid plan has been announced via BSNL Rajasthan’s Twitter handle. It will provide users with 2GB of 4G data, free 100 SMSs a day, and free 250 minutes of local and STD voice calls. It will come with a validity of 30 days and will be available to buy, starting tomorrow. Also Read - BSNL to offer extra 1140 minutes with revised prepaid STV 135: Check details

Apart from this, the state-run telecom operator has also announced that it will revise the STV 998 prepaid plan as well. As part of the revision, the STV 998 plan will now come with an increased 3GB of data per day as opposed to 2GB of data that was allotted previously on a per-day basis. The plan has a validity of 240 days. The announcement was made via BSNL Kerela’s Twitter handle. Also Read - Vodafone Idea now rebranded as Vi in India to take on Jio and Airtel

Since the Rs. 199 prepaid plan was announced via BSNL Rajasthan, there are chances the plan will be initially available in the Rajasthan circle first and then will reach out to more places. The same could be the case with the revised STV 998 prepaid plan.

To recall, BSNL recently announced the Rs. 251 ‘work from home’ prepaid plan to compete with the likes of Airtel, Jio, and other telcos, which already have their ‘work from home’ plans. The Rs. 251 BSNL plan offers users 70GB of data without any other benefits It acts as an additional plan for users to get extra data.

The telecom operator has also revised the Bharat Fibre broadband plans in the country. The BSNL Rs 499, Rs 779, Rs 849, Rs 949, Rs 1,277, Rs 1,999, and more broadband plans now come with up to 10 times more data and increased speeds.

You can visit the BSNL website for more details on the same.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 23, 2020 4:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 23, 2020 5:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play
Gaming
PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play
Airtel Xstream content now available for non-Airtel users

News

Airtel Xstream content now available for non-Airtel users

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Features

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with 28 hour battery life

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with 28 hour battery life

Microsoft Word to add new grammar checking tool called Microsoft Editor

News

Microsoft Word to add new grammar checking tool called Microsoft Editor

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play

Airtel Xstream content now available for non-Airtel users

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with 28 hour battery life

Microsoft Word to add new grammar checking tool called Microsoft Editor

PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Best Gaming televisions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

More QLED Mi TVs coming from Xiaomi India in next one year

PUBG Mobile to TikTok: List of apps banned in India in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL launches new Rs 199 prepaid plan: Know details

Telecom

BSNL launches new Rs 199 prepaid plan: Know details
Landline users need to prefix '0' to call mobile phones starting January 2021: TRAI

Telecom

Landline users need to prefix '0' to call mobile phones starting January 2021: TRAI
BSNL to offer extra 1140 minutes with revised prepaid STV 135: Check details

Telecom

BSNL to offer extra 1140 minutes with revised prepaid STV 135: Check details
Vodafone Idea will now be known as Vi in India, new brand to rival Jio and Airtel

Telecom

Vodafone Idea will now be known as Vi in India, new brand to rival Jio and Airtel
BSNL launches new Rs 1,499 Plan annual plan: Check details

Telecom

BSNL launches new Rs 1,499 Plan annual plan: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL के ब्रॉडबैंड उपभोक्ता भी हुए कम, एयरटेल और जियो को हुआ फायदा: TRAI

वोडाफोन-आइडिया का जबरदस्त ऑफर, रोज फ्री में मिल रहा 2GB डेटा

Flipkart Electronics Sale: फ्लिपकार्ट पर आ रही नई सेल, इन 10 स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

नीति आयोग ने लॉन्च किया Digiboxx क्लाउड सर्विस, अपने फोटोज, वीडियोज और डाटा को कर सकेंगे स्टोर

TRAI ने जारी किया आंकड़ा, Airtel की रही धूम, 2016 के बाद पहली बार Jio ने जोड़े कम यूजर्स

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play
Gaming
PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play
Airtel Xstream content now available for non-Airtel users

News

Airtel Xstream content now available for non-Airtel users
Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Features

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with 28 hour battery life

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with 28 hour battery life
Microsoft Word to add new grammar checking tool called Microsoft Editor

News

Microsoft Word to add new grammar checking tool called Microsoft Editor

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers