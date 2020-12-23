Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL has announced a new Rs. 199 prepaid plan for its users in India. The plan will be available for users on December 24, that is, tomorrow. Read on to know more about the new BSNL prepaid plan. Also Read - Landline users need to prefix '0' to call mobile phones starting January 2021: TRAI

BSNL Rs. 199 prepaid plan: Benefits, validity and more

The new BSNL Rs. 199 prepaid plan has been announced via BSNL Rajasthan’s Twitter handle. It will provide users with 2GB of 4G data, free 100 SMSs a day, and free 250 minutes of local and STD voice calls. It will come with a validity of 30 days and will be available to buy, starting tomorrow. Also Read - BSNL to offer extra 1140 minutes with revised prepaid STV 135: Check details

Apart from this, the state-run telecom operator has also announced that it will revise the STV 998 prepaid plan as well. As part of the revision, the STV 998 plan will now come with an increased 3GB of data per day as opposed to 2GB of data that was allotted previously on a per-day basis. The plan has a validity of 240 days. The announcement was made via BSNL Kerela’s Twitter handle. Also Read - Vodafone Idea now rebranded as Vi in India to take on Jio and Airtel

Since the Rs. 199 prepaid plan was announced via BSNL Rajasthan, there are chances the plan will be initially available in the Rajasthan circle first and then will reach out to more places. The same could be the case with the revised STV 998 prepaid plan.

To recall, BSNL recently announced the Rs. 251 ‘work from home’ prepaid plan to compete with the likes of Airtel, Jio, and other telcos, which already have their ‘work from home’ plans. The Rs. 251 BSNL plan offers users 70GB of data without any other benefits It acts as an additional plan for users to get extra data.

The telecom operator has also revised the Bharat Fibre broadband plans in the country. The BSNL Rs 499, Rs 779, Rs 849, Rs 949, Rs 1,277, Rs 1,999, and more broadband plans now come with up to 10 times more data and increased speeds.

You can visit the BSNL website for more details on the same.