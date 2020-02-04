BSNL Rs 1,999 annual unlimited prepaid plan offering 3GB daily data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently upgraded its yearly prepaid plan with 3GB daily data, BSNL TV subscription and more such benefits. The Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan, which comes with 365 days of validity, is currently offering extra 71 days validity to everyone. The state-run telecom operator introduced this extra validity offer as Republic Day 2020.

In the long-term prepaid plan of Rs 1,999, BSNL subscribers can avail the validity of 436 days, if they recharge until February 15, 2020. The plan offers 250 minutes of voice calling per day to any network, 3GB daily data, BSNL TV subscription, BSNL Tunes subscription and 100 SMSes per day as part of the package. The only catch here is that the Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge plan is only available for select circles like Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, reports TelecomTalk.

Just last week, BSNL reduced validity of Rs 1,188 ‘Marutham’ prepaid plan to 300 days. The long-term prepaid plan “Marutham” is also available for select circles – Chennai and Tamil Nadu. The plan now offers a validity of 300 days instead of 345 days. BSNL had launched this plan in July last year as a promotion to offer long-term benefits to its prepaid consumers.

The Rs 1,188 BSNL Marutham prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 5GB high-speed data along with 250 minutes of voice calling benefits on a daily basis to any network and 1,200 SMSes. While all the telcos like Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Idea, and Airtel revised their tariff plans immediately after TRAI guidelines, BSNL took a little longer to update its plans. BSNL’s unlimited plans start at Rs 108 and go all the way up to Rs 1,999.