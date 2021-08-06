BSNL Rs 201 prepaid plan launched in more circles along with Rs 187 STV, Rs 1,499 STV

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently been launching a slew of prepaid plans in various circles. The company a few days back launched a number of new prepaid plans in the Punjab region. Now, it is launching a bunch of new plans for its subscribers in the Rajasthan circle. Also Read - Best Vodafone-idea (Vi) prepaid plans under Rs 100: List of plans, unlimited data, voice calls, more

Note, the new plans are for GP II and or beyond GP II. This means that even inactive subscribers can activate their services using these plans and once again start using BSNL services. Due to these plans being available for GP II and or beyond GP II customers in Rajasthan, which is why you first need to confirm if you are eligible for the plans or not. Here we will be taking a look at the new plans launched by BSNL in Rajasthan.

BSNL Rs 201 prepaid plan

The new Rs 201 prepaid plan is valid for GP II and GP II beyond customers in the Rajasthan circle. Under the plan, the company offers customers 90 days of validity with 300 minutes of calling benefits and 6GB of total data.

BSNL Rs 187 STV

The Rs 187 STV is currently available at Rs 139, which means customers are directly getting a discount of Rs 48 on this plan. Under this plan, customers get 2GB of daily high speed data, 100 daily complimentary SMSes and unlimited calling benefits. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

BSNL 1,499 STV

The Rs 1,499 STV is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 1,199 and offers customers a validity of 365 days. Under the plan, consumers get 24GB of total data for the entire validity period along with unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily complimentary SMSes.