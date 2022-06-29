Bsnl Rs 228 Rs 239 Monthly Prepaid Plans Launched Check All Benefits

BSNL has introduced two new monthly prepaid plans for its users. Unlike most offerings of 28-day validity, the new plans will have 30-day validity or more. The new plans will be made available from July 1. The new plans have been set at Rs 228 and Rs 239. The plans offer the users a validity of one month. The state-run telecom company has claimed that the user will have to recharge their number on the same day, every month. These new plans come after TRAI’s order asking telecom companies to offer at least one plan with 30 days of validity. Also Read - Best Airtel prepaid plans with 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls and messages

The two BSNL prepaid plans offer all the basic requirements and are for the most part similar in terms of what they offer. Let’s take a detailed look at the two plans. Also Read - Vodafone Idea opts defers payment of Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues, gets option to pay interest via equity

BSNL Rs 228 Plan

The Rs 228 prepaid plan will provide 2GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calling. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day. Once the daily data is exhausted, the speed will go down to 80kbps. Apart from all these benefits, the user will also get Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive Web App. Also Read - Bharti Airtel is the first internet provider to offer FTTH services in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

BSNL Rs 239 plan

The Rs 239 plan also offers all the benefits offered by the above-mentioned plan as well as Rs 10 talktime. The plan will get the user 2GB data per day along with 100 messages per day. The user will also witness a drop in internet speed to 80kbps once the data limit is exhausted. This Rs 239 plan will also offer the subscriber some gaming benefits via Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service.

The user should remember that the recharge will end on the same date every month. The new plans will be made available from July 1. These plans will be competing with similar offers from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

BSNL will also introduce a new minimum recharge value for the numbers that are in the inactive state. The customers that are in the Grace Period II (GP II) or beyond it, will have to recharge their phones with a minimum value of Rs 107. Even this new change will be functional from July 1.