News

BSNL Rs 365 prepaid annual plan launched for all circles: Get details here

Telecom

BSNL has launched a new prepaid plan for its mobile users priced at Rs 365. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Get details here.

BSNL rs 365 prepaid plan

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has launched a new prepaid plan for its mobile users priced at Rs 365. As the plan price itself suggests the new prepaid plan from the telecom operator comes with a validity of 365 days or one year. This is said to be one of the cheapest annual plans available for consumers in the Indian market when compared to rivals such as Reliance Jio and Airtel. Also Read - DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India; Jio, Airtel, Vi expected to bid

In comparison, telecom operator Reliance Jio’s annual plan is priced at 1,299 while Airtel’s yearly plan is priced at Rs 1,498. Let’s check out what the new BSNL 365 plan offers consumers. Notably, TelecomTalk was the first to report this annual plan. Also Read - BSNL takes over MTNL network in Delhi, Mumbai: Will 4G services launch now?

BSNL Rs 356 prepaid plan details

The BSNL Rs 365 prepaid plan is available for consumers all across the country. The prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits to any network within the country, unlimited data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 2GB per day and 100 SMSes per day. Under this prepaid plan, the operator also offers BSNL Tunes subscription to consumers at no extra cost. Additionally, the plan also offers freebies valid for just 60 days. Also Read - BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan revised to include annual Eros Now subscription

BSNL rs 365 prepaid plan

BSNL vs Reliance Jio vs Airtel annual plan

In comparison, telecom operator Reliance Jio offers a Rs 1,299 annual plan to its consumers. Under the plan, Jio users get benefits for a validity period of 336 days. Airtel’s Rs 1,498 annual plan is at par with BSNL and comes with 365 days validity.

In addition to the new Rs 365 prepaid plan, the telecom operator also offers Rs 1,499 prepaid recharge for a validity of 365 days. Under this plan BSNL users get unlimited voice calling to any network, 24GB of data and 100 SMSes per day to any network within India. Similar to the new BSNL Rs 356 prepaid plan, Rs 1,499 annual plan is also available for everyone across the country.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2021 8:28 PM IST

