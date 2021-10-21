comscore BSNL Revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 Prepaid Plans: Check New Validity, Data and Calling Benefits
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits
News

BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits

Telecom

BSNL has cut the prices of its cheap prepaid plans, but there is no cut in the benefits. The Rs 56 prepaid recharge plan of BSNL offers a talk-time of 5,600 seconds with a validity of 8 days.

bsnl prepaid plan

People these days look for affordable plans that come with unlimited calling, OTT subscriptions, and more. Major telecom companies Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) provide unlimited data and call benefits to the subscribers in affordable prepaid recharge plans. Keeping in mind, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reduced the prices of its low-cost prepaid recharge plans of Rs 56, 57, and Rs 58 to make them even more affordable. Also Read - BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan revised with more validity, unlimited calling, and more

BSNL prepaid plans price reduced

As per KeralaTelecom.info Rs 57 prepaid plan has been reduced to Rs 56, which provides 10GB data collection, Zing Entertainment Music, and 10 days of validity. The Rs. 56 plan is reduced to Rs. 54 and offers 5,600 seconds of talk-time with the validity of 8 days as before. The telco has reduced its Rs 58 prepaid plan to Rs 57, which offers 30 days of international roaming. Also Read - BSNL annual prepaid recharge offer of Rs 1,999 revised with extra validity: Check details

BSNL Bharat Fibre, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL FTTH, BSNL broadband, broadband, Bharat Fibre Also Read - BSNL Rs 199 prepaid plan introduced: Know benefits, validity and more details

All these three plans are available for recharge in Kerala. However, according to BSNL’s official site, the Rs 54, Rs 56, and Rs 57 plans will also be available in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, and Haryana circles. BSNL subscribers can enjoy the revised prepaid plan by sending a message to 123 from the smartphone. You can also avail of the benefits of the new plan by visiting the My BSNL app and the BSNL site.

Additionally, BSNL is offering free broadband service for four months for Bharat Fiber and Digital Subscriber Line landline users. A similar offer will be applicable for Broadband over Wifi (BBoWifi) customers.

BSNL has also enabled prepaid international roaming on its network, which users can get by paying Rs 50. You need to submit your ID proof and submit the application form to activate the prepaid international roaming service.

Recently, BSNL revised its Rs 699 prepaid plan by 90 days. The company is offering a validity of 180 days with the prepaid plan. The BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan was first introduced back in the month of January 2021. The telco offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. Users also get 0.5GB of daily data with this plan. After consumption of daily data, the speed will be reduced to 80 kbps. For the first 60 days of the plan, users get free PRBT service. Notably, the PRBT service enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 21, 2021 4:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here's the list of top 5 fitness bands under Rs 3,000
Photo Gallery
Here's the list of top 5 fitness bands under Rs 3,000
Top 5 budget fitness bands under Rs 3,000 in India: OnePlus Smart Band, Mi Smart Band 5, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 budget fitness bands under Rs 3,000 in India: OnePlus Smart Band, Mi Smart Band 5, more

BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits

Telecom

BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits

Here's the list of best laptops that you can to buy under Rs 50000

Photo Gallery

Here's the list of best laptops that you can to buy under Rs 50000

Best laptops to buy under Rs 50000 in India: Dell Inspiron 5578, Acer Aspire E, and more

Photo Gallery

Best laptops to buy under Rs 50000 in India: Dell Inspiron 5578, Acer Aspire E, and more

Nokia C30 budget phone with 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Mobiles

Nokia C30 budget phone with 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Watch: The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League teaser released

Entertainment

Watch: The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League teaser released

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits

Watch: The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League teaser released

Squid Game increases 4.4 million new subscribers on Netflix; biggest series of the year

How to update old photo in Aadhaar Card: Follow these simple steps

Motorola Moto G51 specifications leak: Check price, camera features, India launch date, and more

Why Google is not launching Pixel 6 series in India

Apple Unleashed Event 2021: MacBook Prices and Samsung Takes a Dig At Apple

4 reasons why your electric vehicle is losing its range

Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 mini: Which is better between Google and Apple?

Why are new MacBook Pros around Rs 50,000 pricier in India?

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits

Telecom

BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits
BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan revised with more validity, unlimited calling, and more

Telecom

BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan revised with more validity, unlimited calling, and more
BSNL Rs 1,999 plan revised, now offers extra validity

Telecom

BSNL Rs 1,999 plan revised, now offers extra validity
BSNL launches new Rs 199 prepaid plan: Know details

Telecom

BSNL launches new Rs 199 prepaid plan: Know details
BSNL to offer extra 1140 minutes with revised prepaid STV 135: Check details

Telecom

BSNL to offer extra 1140 minutes with revised prepaid STV 135: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y71t हुआ लॉन्च, 64MP कैमरा के साथ मिलती है 44W की फास्ट चार्जिंग

मोटोरोला नवंबर में उतारेगा नया Moto G51 स्मार्टफोन, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale में सस्ते में खरीदें iPhone, मिल रहे हैं धांसू ऑफर

फ्री फायर में आज मिल रहे ढेरों रिवॉर्ड, बस पूरे करने होंगे कुछ मिशन

Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro और GTS 3 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन समेत सब कुछ

Latest Videos

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review in English, Affordable Premium Smartphone, BGR India

Reviews

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review in English, Affordable Premium Smartphone, BGR India
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched with Tensor chip, new camera system and more

News

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched with Tensor chip, new camera system and more
Best wired earphones with mic available only for Rs 299 at Amazon sale

News

Best wired earphones with mic available only for Rs 299 at Amazon sale
Apple Unleashed Event 2021: MacBook Prices and Samsung Takes a Dig At Apple

News

Apple Unleashed Event 2021: MacBook Prices and Samsung Takes a Dig At Apple

News

BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits
Telecom
BSNL revises Rs 58, Rs 57, Rs 56 prepaid plans: Check new validity, data and calling benefits
Watch: The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League teaser released

Entertainment

Watch: The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League teaser released
Squid Game increases 4.4 million new subscribers on Netflix; biggest series of the year

Entertainment

Squid Game increases 4.4 million new subscribers on Netflix; biggest series of the year
How to update old photo in Aadhaar Card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to update old photo in Aadhaar Card: Follow these simple steps
Motorola Moto G51 specifications leak: Check price, camera features, India launch date, and more

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G51 specifications leak: Check price, camera features, India launch date, and more

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers