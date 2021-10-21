People these days look for affordable plans that come with unlimited calling, OTT subscriptions, and more. Major telecom companies Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) provide unlimited data and call benefits to the subscribers in affordable prepaid recharge plans. Keeping in mind, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reduced the prices of its low-cost prepaid recharge plans of Rs 56, 57, and Rs 58 to make them even more affordable. Also Read - BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan revised with more validity, unlimited calling, and more

BSNL prepaid plans price reduced

As per KeralaTelecom.info Rs 57 prepaid plan has been reduced to Rs 56, which provides 10GB data collection, Zing Entertainment Music, and 10 days of validity. The Rs. 56 plan is reduced to Rs. 54 and offers 5,600 seconds of talk-time with the validity of 8 days as before. The telco has reduced its Rs 58 prepaid plan to Rs 57, which offers 30 days of international roaming.

All these three plans are available for recharge in Kerala. However, according to BSNL’s official site, the Rs 54, Rs 56, and Rs 57 plans will also be available in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, and Haryana circles. BSNL subscribers can enjoy the revised prepaid plan by sending a message to 123 from the smartphone. You can also avail of the benefits of the new plan by visiting the My BSNL app and the BSNL site.

Additionally, BSNL is offering free broadband service for four months for Bharat Fiber and Digital Subscriber Line landline users. A similar offer will be applicable for Broadband over Wifi (BBoWifi) customers.

BSNL has also enabled prepaid international roaming on its network, which users can get by paying Rs 50. You need to submit your ID proof and submit the application form to activate the prepaid international roaming service.

Recently, BSNL revised its Rs 699 prepaid plan by 90 days. The company is offering a validity of 180 days with the prepaid plan. The BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan was first introduced back in the month of January 2021. The telco offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. Users also get 0.5GB of daily data with this plan. After consumption of daily data, the speed will be reduced to 80 kbps. For the first 60 days of the plan, users get free PRBT service. Notably, the PRBT service enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring.