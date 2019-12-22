comscore BSNL Rs 666 plan now offers 3GB daily data, 250 minutes of voice calling
News

BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan now offers 3GB daily data, 250 minutes of voice calling

Telecom

BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan now offers 3GB data per day till December 31, but after that, the data benefit will be reduced to 2GB per day.

  • Published: December 22, 2019 6:25 PM IST
BSNL prepaid postpaid recharge BSNL Data vouchers

BSNL has yet again revised its Rs 666 prepaid recharge plan. The state-owned telco has revised this BSNL prepaid plan for the second time in a span of just two months. The company has increased the data benefit offered with the prepaid plan. BSNL users can now enjoy 3GB data per day till December 31, but after that, the data benefit will be reduced to 2GB per day.

At the start of 2019, the Sixer 666 prepaid plan used to offer a validity of 122 days, and the plan now offers a validity period of 134 days. This prepaid recharge also offers users free voice calls benefits, which is capped at 250 minutes per day. Apart from the 3GB daily data (including the Extra Data offer), you also get 100 SMSes on a daily basis. Do note that the revised Rs 666 BSNL prepaid plan will be effective starting December 23, 2019. It will be available across all the BSNL circles, TelecomTalk reports.

BSNL has also launched a Rs 109 prepaid recharge plan, which comes with a validity period of 90 days. This prepaid plan is called “Mithram Plus.” This prepaid plan gives users a total of 5GB data allocation as well as 250 minutes of daily voice call benefits to any network across India. Once the given voice calling benefit gets exhausted, users will be charged at 1.2 paise per second for on-net local and STD calls.

Separately, BSNL recently revised the validity for some of its prepaid plans. The revision in validity of prepaid plans is only in Kerala, which is one of the biggest circles. Also, the tweaks are only made to Rs 118, Rs 187, and Rs 399 prepaid plans. It was first spotted by DreamDTH. The Rs 118 plan used to offer a validity of 28 days, but it now offers only 21 days’ validity. Other benefits such as 500MB per day, 250 minutes of voice calls, 100 free SMS daily and free PRBT remain the same.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2019 6:25 PM IST

