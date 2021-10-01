BSNL has extended the validity of its Rs 699 plan by 90 days. The promotional offer was said to end on September 28 but the telecom operator has decided to extend it. The company is offering a validity of 180 days with the prepaid plan. The BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan was first introduced back in the month of January 2021. Also Read - BSNL Rs 1,498 prepaid plan launched: Data benefits, unlimited voice calls, validity and more

The telecom company had introduced a promotional extra validity offer with this plan on April 1, 2021. This offer has been extended till December 27, 2021. Also Read - BSNL Rs 201 prepaid plan launched in more circles along with Rs 187 STV, Rs 1,499 STV

BSNL prepaid plan Rs 699 validity

Under the plan, BSNL offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. Users also get 0.5GB of daily data with this plan. After consumption of daily data, the speed will be reduced to 80 kbps. For the first 60 days of the plan, users get free PRBT service. Notably, PRBT service enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring. Also Read - BSNL launches new limited time Rs 45 FRC: Here's how it compares with Airtel, Jio, Vi

This plan will be available to all, including new customers, customers porting to BSNL, and more. To recharge with Rs 699 plan, users can visit their nearest recharge retail shop or visit the BSNL customer service center and an online portal. Users can also get the recharge done through the mobile application.

Airtel Rs 699 plan

Airtel’s Rs 699 prepaid plan is the upgraded Disney+ Hotstar plan, which offers 56 days with Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition so that mobile users will have access to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime.

Reliance Jio Rs 699 plan

Jio has a prepaid plan of Rs 666 which gives access to Disney + Hotstar. In this plan, 2GB daily data is also available with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is 56 days.