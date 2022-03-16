BSNL Rs 797 recharge plan introduced with 2GB daily data, 395 days validity

BSNL, the state-owned telco has introduced a new recharge pack for its subscribers. The new Rs 797 prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 395 days. Also Read - iQOO Z6 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC to launch in India soon: Report

It’s basically a voucher plan that offers daily data benefits, unlimited calling, and SMS benefits like a regular prepaid pack. However, the plan comes with a few limitations which we will explain in the following part Also Read - Indian govt to approve Spacecom Policy 2020 by April: Report

BSNL Rs 797 prepaid plan: Data and other benefits

As mentioned, the new prepaid pack from the operator has a validity of 395 days. BSNL has announced an additional 30 days of validity as part of the launch offer. Also Read - BSNL launches its cheapest fiber broadband plan in India: Check details

Talking about the caveats, subscribers will get to access all the benefits for the first 60 days. Post the 60th day, one will have to opt for talk time or data plans to make calls or browse the internet given its a voucher pack.

As far as benefits are concerned, the BSNL Rs 797 recharge pack bundles 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS benefits per day for the first 60 days. After the 60th day, the daily data speed will reduce to 80kbps. Interested users can go to BSNL’s official recharge portal or download the BSNL Self Care application.

On a related note, BSNL is said to introduce commerical 4G services and its 5G network in non-standalone (NSA) mode on August 15, 2022. Rajkumar Upadhyay, executive director and chairman of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) in a recent industry event cited that BSNL is ‘conducting proof’ of concept (POC) for 4G network and also testing 5G simultaneously.

Speaking of the 5G trial, major telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) are already working on the 5G roll out. Reports suggest that these telcos might bring 5G connectivity for their user base later this year.