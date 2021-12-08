comscore BSNL Rs 94 recharge plan launched with 3GB free data: Check validity, benefits and more
BSNL launches a new Rs 94 recharge plan with 3GB free data: Check validity, benefits and more

At the time when the telecom space is in a hustle and operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-idea (Vi) are increases tariff prices, BSNL is concerned about subscribers’ pocket. Check out BSNL’s new recharge plan and benefits it offers.

State owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited aka BSNL has announced a new Rs 94 Special Tariff Voucher (STV) with 3GB of free data, 100 free domestic minutes to all networks, and national roaming in Mumbai and Delhi. Also Read - BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022

The STV offers all of this with a validity period of 75 days. Under the plan, users also get BSNL default tunes for 60 days. Additionally, it should be noted that once the free minutes are over users will need to pay 30 paisa per minute. Also Read - The craze for VIP number gets crazier, as potato trader buys a VIP BSNL number for Rs 2.4 lakh

At the time when the telecom space is in a hustle and operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-idea (Vi) are increasing tariff prices, BSNL is concerned about subscribers’ pockets. All three major telecom operators including Jio, Airtel, and Vi have hiked tariff prices – prepaid, data add-ons, and JioPhone – by approx. up to Rs 500. Recently, Jio also increased the prices of all its Disney+ Hotstar plans as well. Check out the details here. Also Read - BSNL offering up to 4 months free broadband service: Here's how to avail the offer

BSNL already offers a range of STVs including Rs 88, Rs 198, Rs 209, and more. The Rs 88 voice voucher comes with a validity of 90 days, while Rs 198 and Rs 209 STVs come with 50 days and 90 days validity. Under the Rs 198 STV, users get 2GB daily data, post which speed gets reduced to 40 kbps.

BSNL prepaid plans: Full list

The State-owned telecom operator offers various prepaid plans as well, consisting of Rs 97, Rs 99, Rs 75, Rs 247, Rs 298, Rs 319, Rs 395 and many more. As far as offerings are concerned, the plans offer:

-Rs 97 recharge plan offers 2GB daily data with access to Lokdhun content and unlimited voice calls anywhere in India for a validity of 18 days.

-Rs 99 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 99 SMSes, and ringtones with a validity of 22 days.

-Rs 75 plan offers 2GB data, 100 minutes of voice calls, free ringtones for a validity of 50 days.

-Rs 247 BSNL prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 50GB high-speed data, 100 SMS per data with a validity of 30 days. After the data cap is achieved, speed will be reduced to 80kbps.

-Rs 298 tariff plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 1GB daily data, 100 SMS per day for a validity of 56 days.

-Rs 319 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls for a validity period of 75 days.

-Rs 395 prepaid plans offer 3000 minutes of free on-net calls, free 1800 minutes of off-net calls and 2Gb daily data for a validity of 71 days.

  Published Date: December 8, 2021 6:29 PM IST

