BSNL is pulling all stops to be competitive in the telecom sector. The telco has been constantly launching new plans and revising the existing ones. Now, BSNL has launched two new prepaid plans in the form of STV recharges. Both plans offer voice and data benefits. These plans are priced at Rs 97 and Rs 365. Here is all you need to know.

BSNL Rs 97 prepaid plan detailed

The prepaid recharge plan is available for Rs 97. It offers 18 days validity and 2GB high-speed daily data. This means, through the validity period, you will be able to download up to 36GB data. The plan also offers 250 minutes of daily calling.

BSNL Rs 365 prepaid plan detailed

Under this plan, subscribers get 60 days validity. Similar to the Rs 97 prepaid plan, the Rs 365 prepaid plan also offers 2GB daily data, and 250 minutes of daily calling. Through the validity period, you can download up to 120GB data. Both the BSNL plans are available for subscribers in Chennai, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other circles, TelecomTalk reports.

BSNL offering extra 2 months validity on Rs 1,699 prepaid plan

Under the new offer, BSNL is offering a validity of 425 days on Rs 1,699 prepaid plan. When initially launched, it used to offer a validity of 365 days. Now, with the offer, you get 60 days (or two months) extra. The extra benefit can be availed by subscribers if they recharge before November 30.

Talking about benefits, users get 100 SMS daily (local + national) and 250 minutes worth free calls daily (local + national). In terms of data, the plan comes with 2GB daily data. And as an additional benefit, subscribers will get 1GB extra data in the month of November and December. This means, until December 31, users will be able to enjoy 3GB daily data.