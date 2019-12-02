comscore BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan launched; details
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan launched, all you need to know
News

BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan launched, all you need to know

Telecom

The plan does not come with SMS or data benefits.

  • Published: December 2, 2019 11:12 AM IST
bsnl 4g volte

BSNL has constantly been revising its prepaid plans to better compete with other telcos. And most of the offering is not only aggressive in terms of pricing, but offers better benefits too. Now, BSNL has launched a new long-validity prepaid plan at Rs 999 for its subscribers. Here is all you need to know.

BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan detailed

As reported by TelecomTalk, the plan went live on December 1. It is a voice-only plan, and does not include any SMS or data benefits. The voice calls are capped at 250 minutes per day, and the free calls can also be made when traveling in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The validity of this plan is 220 days from the day of recharge. For now, the plan is only available in Kerala circle. The plan also ships with two months free PRBT (caller ring back tone).

BSNL brings back Rs 1,999 yearly prepaid plan

The Rs 1,999 yearly plan offers users with a validity of 365 days. In terms of benefits, the plan offers 250 minutes of daily calling, even when in Mumbai and Delhi circles. After 250 minutes are exhausted, users will be charged as per base tariff plan. The plan also offers national roaming.

BSNL brings back Rs 1,999 prepaid plan with 365 days validity, 3GB daily data

Also Read

BSNL brings back Rs 1,999 prepaid plan with 365 days validity, 3GB daily data

Talking about internet, the plan offers 3GB daily data. After the FUP limit is hit, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at reduced speeds of 80kbps. Besides the calling and data benefits, users also get one-year worth SonyLIV subscription and free PRBT (caller ring back tones).

BSNL offering 2GB daily data for 7 months with latest Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan

Also Read

BSNL offering 2GB daily data for 7 months with latest Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan

BSNL Marutham Plan with 365 days validity

As part of the constant revamp, the company has made changes to its Rs 1,188 prepaid plan. This plan is also known as the BSNL Marutham plan. Now, the prepaid plan will offer 365 days of validity instead of the 345 days.

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan

Also Read

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan

Interested subscribers will have until January 16, 2020, to opt-in to this new plan. Taking a closer look, the plan offers unlimited voice calling, 5GB mobile data, and 1,200 SMS messages. Beyond this, the BSNL prepaid plan also comes with a limit of 250 minutes worth voice calling per day.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 2, 2019 11:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review
Review
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review
Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China

News

Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China

BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan launched

Telecom

BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan launched

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Nokia Smart TV pricing, availability details leaked

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV pricing, availability details leaked

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

TicWatch E2 Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan launched

Telecom

BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan launched
Vodafone Idea hikes prepaid plan prices; details

Telecom

Vodafone Idea hikes prepaid plan prices; details
Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature

Telecom

Tata Sky Broadband now offer data rollover feature
BSNL brings back Rs 1,999 yearly prepaid plan

Telecom

BSNL brings back Rs 1,999 yearly prepaid plan
Reliance Jio, Airtel prepaid users can queue recharges ahead of tariff hike on December 1

Telecom

Reliance Jio, Airtel prepaid users can queue recharges ahead of tariff hike on December 1

हिंदी समाचार

FASTag Deadline Extended : फास्टैग अनिवार्य करने की समय सीमा 15 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी

Nokia TV की भारत में कीमत और उपलब्धता की जानकारी हुई लीक

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Vivo S1 और V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में हुई कटौती, ये है नई कीमत

 Reliance Jio ने भी बढ़ाई प्रीपेड प्लान्स की दरें, 6 दिसंबर से लागू होंगे नए प्लान

News

Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China
News
Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China
LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

LG G8 ThinQ Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display

News

Vivo V17 leaked poster confirms punch-hole display
Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features

News

Vivo U20 sale in India today via Amazon, Vivo e-shop: Price, offers, features
FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15

News

FASTag deadline extended: Government extends deadline to December 15