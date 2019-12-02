BSNL has constantly been revising its prepaid plans to better compete with other telcos. And most of the offering is not only aggressive in terms of pricing, but offers better benefits too. Now, BSNL has launched a new long-validity prepaid plan at Rs 999 for its subscribers. Here is all you need to know.

BSNL Rs 999 long-validity prepaid plan detailed

As reported by TelecomTalk, the plan went live on December 1. It is a voice-only plan, and does not include any SMS or data benefits. The voice calls are capped at 250 minutes per day, and the free calls can also be made when traveling in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The validity of this plan is 220 days from the day of recharge. For now, the plan is only available in Kerala circle. The plan also ships with two months free PRBT (caller ring back tone).

BSNL brings back Rs 1,999 yearly prepaid plan

The Rs 1,999 yearly plan offers users with a validity of 365 days. In terms of benefits, the plan offers 250 minutes of daily calling, even when in Mumbai and Delhi circles. After 250 minutes are exhausted, users will be charged as per base tariff plan. The plan also offers national roaming.

Talking about internet, the plan offers 3GB daily data. After the FUP limit is hit, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at reduced speeds of 80kbps. Besides the calling and data benefits, users also get one-year worth SonyLIV subscription and free PRBT (caller ring back tones).

BSNL Marutham Plan with 365 days validity

As part of the constant revamp, the company has made changes to its Rs 1,188 prepaid plan. This plan is also known as the BSNL Marutham plan. Now, the prepaid plan will offer 365 days of validity instead of the 345 days.

Interested subscribers will have until January 16, 2020, to opt-in to this new plan. Taking a closer look, the plan offers unlimited voice calling, 5GB mobile data, and 1,200 SMS messages. Beyond this, the BSNL prepaid plan also comes with a limit of 250 minutes worth voice calling per day.