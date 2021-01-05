BSNL takes over MTNL network in Delhi, Mumbai circles

If you are a subscriber to MTNL services in the Mumbai and Delhi circles, there’s some news for you. MTNL has outsourced its operations in these circles to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The transfer of responsibilities has already happened as the takeover was implemented from January 1, 2020. The services continue to remain unaffected. Also Read - BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan revised to include annual Eros Now subscription

Based on a report from The Economic Times, BSNL will take on the operations of MTNL in these circles, which could eventually help it to establish a base in these metro cities. BSNL is currently the fourth largest telecom operator in the country and compared to other private operators, it is the last one to implement 4G services. The operator has been busy implementing 4G across the country one state at a time.

BSNL takes over MTNL networks in two circles

"As proposed by BSNL earlier vide its letter dated October 27, 2020, and agreed by MTNL, BSNL will run the mobile network of MTNL as its outsourced agency from January 1, 2020. The necessary formalities in this regard may please be completed accordingly," the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) letter read.

As part of the deal, BSNL is taking over the network in Delhi and surrounding areas of NCR, which include Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad. The operator will also take on the network in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Kalyan. Consumers in these circles will now be able to get both mobile connections as well as landline connections.

The report also mentions that BSNL might introduce its 4G network to these circles, although the tenders are yet to be floated. BSNL is currently trying to complete with Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea, all of which offer 4G LTE services. In fact, these operators have started merging their 3G spectrums into their 4G networks to improve the speeds and connectivity.

In fact, Reliance Jio announced a few weeks ago that it may be bringing the 5G network to India by the end of this year. In comparison, BSNL is still working on implementing its 4G services. Compared to the competition, BSNL does not offer as many benefits on its prepaid plans. It is still Jio that leads in terms of data benefits as well as free calls. Airtel and Vodafone Idea follow, with slightly lesser validity across most plans.