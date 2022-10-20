comscore BSNL to deploy 4G in January 2023, 5G in August 2023
News

BSNL to deploy 4G in January 2023, 5G in August 2023: Report

Telecom

Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that complete deployment of BSNL's 4G network is likely to happen by January 2023.

Highlights

  • BSNL is likely to deploy 4G services by January 2023.
  • BSNL is likely to start deploying 5G by August 2023.
  • BSNL is likely to partner with TCS for 4G and 5G deployment.
bsnl

At a time when telecom companies including Jio and Airtel have started deploying their 5G services in India, BSNL is struggling to deploy its 4G network. While the state-owned telecom operator does offer 4G services, but they are not available across the country yet. In short, BSNL does not offer pan-India 4G coverage like other telecom companies in the country. This is likely to change soon as a new report says that BSNL’s pan-India 4G deployment is likely to happen in January 2023. Also Read - Xiaomi partners with Airtel for a seamless 5G experience on its 5G phones

Reports in the past have tipped a mixed timeline for the complete roll out BSNL’s 4G services in India. While some reports suggested that the roll out could happen by September 2022, others hint towards the pan-India 4G roll out happening by early 2023. Now, a new report says that BSNL’s pan-India 4G deployment could happen sooner than later. Also Read - Smartphone may hike prices of budget phones after Diwali: Report

In an interview with The Economic Times Telecom, Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that complete deployment of BSNL’s 4G network is likely to happen by January 2023. In the interview, the minister also said that the state operated telecom company will start deploying its indigenous 5G network in India starting August 2023. Also Read - Jio partners with Nokia, Ericsson to deploy 5G network in India

“We are on track to roll out BSNL’s 4G with a target to launch services in the first week of January. By August next year, 5G services will be deployed in BSNL’s network,” he said in the interview.

“However, in some scenarios, it will be simultaneous deployment so that the public sector teleco can catch with the private sector,” he added.

It is worth noting that BSNL is likely to use Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for deploying its 4G and 5G networks in India. TCS is reportedly working with Indian government’s telecom technology developer, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), to develop core 4G technology and radio equipment for BSNL.

As per fresh reports, TCS and BSNL are in the final stages of closing a deal worth approximately $2 billion to introduce its 4G services in the country. If the deal is finalised, TCS will help the telecom operator deploy its 4G network across 100,000 sites in the country.

  • Published Date: October 20, 2022 12:09 PM IST
