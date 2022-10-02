comscore BSNL to launch 5G service in August next year
News

BSNL to launch 5G service in August next year

Telecom

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, popularly known as BSNL, will roll out its 5G services to customers in August 2023, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on the inaugural day of the India Mobile C

bsnl

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, popularly known as BSNL, will roll out its 5G services to customers in August 2023, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on the inaugural day of the India Mobile Congress (IMC). The state-owned telecom company has been struggling to keep pace with the private players for years, over and above other grave issues that delayed a pan-India 4G rollout. BSNL’s 4G services are still limited to a few telecom circles. Meanwhile, Jio and Airtel users in some cities have started using 5G. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking in India will open on the launch day

According to the union minister, BSNL will provide 5G to its users next year from August 15 onwards. It is likely the state-owned company hosts a major event to mark its big leap because comparatively, its 5G services would arrive much faster than its 4G services ever did. Vaishnaw also said that BSNL’s 5G tariff will also be affordable, without specifying whether it will be the same as the company’s 4G tariff. Private companies, on the other hand, have hinted at aggressive pricing for 5G services to boost adoption. Also Read - Realme phones reportedly receiving new software that enables Jio 5G

Also Read - Attention Airtel users! 5G will be available in 8 Indian cities from today
  • Published Date: October 2, 2022 10:01 AM IST
