comscore BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022: Check plans, validity, more
News

BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022

Telecom

According to a PTI report, the Minister of State for Telecom, in an inquiry regarding 4G rollout by telcos, said that BSNL had given September 2022 as the deadline for Pan-India rollout of its 4G services.

bsnl network

State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of its 4G services across the country by September next year. Parliament has informed that the BSNL will be reported to get revenue of around Rs 900 crore. Also Read - The craze for VIP number gets crazier, as potato trader buys a VIP BSNL number for Rs 2.4 lakh

In Parliament, the Union Minister of State for Communication Devyusingh Chouhan said in writing that there is no further plan to disinvest the two state-owned telecom companies Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). There was speculation that BSNL and MTNL would be disinvested for some time, which has now come to a complete halt. Also Read - BSNL offering up to 4 months free broadband service: Here's how to avail the offer

According to a PTI report, the Minister of State for Telecom, in an inquiry regarding 4G rollout by telcos, said that BSNL had given September 2022 as the deadline for Pan-India rollout of its 4G services. He further said that the rollout of 4G services of the telco (BSNL) across the country would generate around Rs 900 crore in the first year of operation as per the estimates. Also Read - BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan revised with more validity, unlimited calling, and more


To vote for other categories, click here.

BSNL had received approval from the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) for 4G up-gradation, but it was canceled by the nominees on the government’s board because they felt that rolling out with Nokia’s equipment would be unsafe. However, now the company will roll out a 4G network in all the telecom circles of the country by next year.

Recently, the central government had approved 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the telecom sector. Additionally, the government decided to give telecom companies a four-year moratorium on spectrum charges and AGR dues.

Telcos (BSNL) had invited Expression of Interest for Proof of Concept (POC) for Indian companies who were willing to participate in BSNL’s upcoming 4G tender. Earlier, the government had launched a scheme for both the telecom companies – BSNL and MTNL. The plan included administrative allocation of spectrum for 4G services.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 2:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

This new Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving
How To
This new Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving
BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022: Check plans, validity, more

Telecom

BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022: Check plans, validity, more

Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to launch soon in India

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ is likely to launch soon in India

Google will not store your bank card details from January 1, 2022: Here s how it will impact you

News

Google will not store your bank card details from January 1, 2022: Here s how it will impact you

Now you can book Uber ride via WhatsApp

Apps

Now you can book Uber ride via WhatsApp

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This new Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving

BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022: Check plans, validity, more

Google will not store your bank card details from January 1, 2022: Here s how it will impact you

Not just OnePlus or Xiaomi, Oppo's next flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022: Check plans, validity, more

Telecom

BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022: Check plans, validity, more
Crazy! A Rajasthan based trader buys a VIP BSNL number for Rs 2.4 lakh

News

Crazy! A Rajasthan based trader buys a VIP BSNL number for Rs 2.4 lakh
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs more: Top broadband plans for work from home

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs more: Top broadband plans for work from home
Top BSNL broadband plans with unlimited data under Rs 800: Check prices, data benefits, and more

Telecom

Top BSNL broadband plans with unlimited data under Rs 800: Check prices, data benefits, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung के नए सस्ते 5G स्मार्टफोन Galaxy A13 के बॉक्स से भी कंपनी ने गायब किया चार्जर

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series The Grind का आगाज, शेड्यूल और फॉर्मेट समेत सब यहां से जानें

बाउंस इनफिनिटी इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर हुआ लॉन्च, सिर्फ 36 हजार रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

Free Fire OB31 में आया नया पेट Yeti, बचाएगा आपको एक्स्प्लोसिव डैमेज से

कमाल कर दिया! आ रहा सबसे तेज चार्ज होने वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन, सिर्फ कुछ मिनट में होगा फुल चार्ज

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

Reviews

HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

News

This new Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving
How To
This new Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving
BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022: Check plans, validity, more

Telecom

BSNL to launch pan-India 4G by September 2022: Check plans, validity, more
Google will not store your bank card details from January 1, 2022: Here s how it will impact you

News

Google will not store your bank card details from January 1, 2022: Here s how it will impact you
Not just OnePlus or Xiaomi, Oppo's next flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Mobiles

Not just OnePlus or Xiaomi, Oppo's next flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip
After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

News

After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers