State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of its 4G services across the country by September next year. Parliament has informed that the BSNL will be reported to get revenue of around Rs 900 crore.

In Parliament, the Union Minister of State for Communication Devyusingh Chouhan said in writing that there is no further plan to disinvest the two state-owned telecom companies Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). There was speculation that BSNL and MTNL would be disinvested for some time, which has now come to a complete halt.

According to a PTI report, the Minister of State for Telecom, in an inquiry regarding 4G rollout by telcos, said that BSNL had given September 2022 as the deadline for Pan-India rollout of its 4G services. He further said that the rollout of 4G services of the telco (BSNL) across the country would generate around Rs 900 crore in the first year of operation as per the estimates.



BSNL had received approval from the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) for 4G up-gradation, but it was canceled by the nominees on the government’s board because they felt that rolling out with Nokia’s equipment would be unsafe. However, now the company will roll out a 4G network in all the telecom circles of the country by next year.

Recently, the central government had approved 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the telecom sector. Additionally, the government decided to give telecom companies a four-year moratorium on spectrum charges and AGR dues.

Telcos (BSNL) had invited Expression of Interest for Proof of Concept (POC) for Indian companies who were willing to participate in BSNL’s upcoming 4G tender. Earlier, the government had launched a scheme for both the telecom companies – BSNL and MTNL. The plan included administrative allocation of spectrum for 4G services.