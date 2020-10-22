Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Special Tariff Voucher (STV) of Rs 135 with more benefits. The revisions include more voice calling at the same price. As noted by BSNL Tamil Nadu circle website (first spotted by OnlyTech), BSNL will now offer 1440 minutes of voice calling benefits with its Rs 135 STV. Also Read - Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G feature phones launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,949

The state-owned telecom service provider will offer these benefits for all network calls, and for both local & STD. The voice calling benefits including both off-net and on-net calling including Local/STD/Roaming calls to MTNL Mumbai and MTNL Delhi, adds website.

Earlier, the telco used to offer only 300 minutes of voice calling benefits in STV 135. With revised plan, users now get extra 1140 minutes of voice calling at the same price. To recall, the STV 135 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 24 days, and there is no change in time period.

Last month, BSNL had launched a new long-term plan for its prepaid users. It brought PV-1499 prepaid plan, which offers 24GB data along with unlimited voice calling for 365 days (1-year). But with the promotional offer, the original validity of the plan will be extended by 30 days. So the total validity of the plan will become 395 days.

Starting September 1, interested BSNL has started taking interests for the plan. Customers will be able get this plan from their official website or they can just text ‘PLAN BSNL1499’ to 123 from their registered BSNL number. The voice calling also has a FUP limit of 250 minutes everyday, and just like all other unlimited plans, this too gets free 100 SMS/day.