comscore BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in four to six months: Report
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in six months: Report
News

BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in six months: Report

Telecom

BSNL will start preparing to roll out 4G services in metropolitan cities and other big cities in the country in four to six months.

BSNL Prepaid Plans

The state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) could be on road to officially roll out its 4G services in India within a span of six months. According to a report by the Financial Express, the company has successfully completed the core network trial for its 4G network, which ended on February 28, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). AT the moment, the telecom giant is conducting radio network trials that are expected to be complete in a span of seven to 10 days. Also Read - BSNL’s 4G services likely to debut on Independence Day

Once BSNL has successfully completed both these trials, it will start preparing to roll out 4G services in metropolitan cities and other big cities in the country, wherein it has already upgraded the infrastructure needed to deploy the services. The report quoting officials said that the company had made around one lakh sites ready in order to be able to deploy its 4G services. The entire process of deploying 4G services is likely to begin in four to six months. Also Read - Airtel, BSNL beat Reliance Jio to add more new subscribers in December

According to a separate report by Telecom Talk, the telecom company is also expected to place an order for 4G equipment in April 2022, which will help the company to expand and strengthen its 4G network in the country. Also Read - BSNL launches new Rs 197 prepaid plan: Check benefits, data offers, validity and more

BSNL has been planning to roll out its 4G services in the country since 2019. However, its plans got delayed owing to the government of India mandate, which required the company to utilise equipment from only domestic companies. Following the mandate, the company issued a letter of intent to five companies including TCS, Tech Mahindra, ITI, L&T and HFCL. However, only TCS responded following which it began trials in the country.

If BSNL is able to deploy its 4G services in the country, it will help the company to finally be profitable. It will also be a major feat for TCS, which is helping the telecom operator to deploy 4G services in the country for a long time now.

Notably, reports in the past have stated that BSNL is likely to launch its 4G services in India on Independence day.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 7:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine
Entertainment
Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine
Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

Mobiles

Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Europe price leak ahead of March 15 launch: Check expected price, specifications, features

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Europe price leak ahead of March 15 launch: Check expected price, specifications, features

Realme 9 5G key details revealed, likely to launch in India soon

Mobiles

Realme 9 5G key details revealed, likely to launch in India soon

Don't wait to buy electric scooters, prices could go up by Rs 45,000: Report

Electric Vehicle

Don't wait to buy electric scooters, prices could go up by Rs 45,000: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine

BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in six months: Report

Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in six months: Report

Telecom

BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in six months: Report
BSNL s 4G services likely to debut on Independence Day

Telecom

BSNL s 4G services likely to debut on Independence Day
Airtel, BSNL beat Jio to add more new subscribers in December

Telecom

Airtel, BSNL beat Jio to add more new subscribers in December
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 499

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 499
BSNL launches new Rs 197 prepaid plan: Check benefits, data offers, validity and more

Telecom

BSNL launches new Rs 197 prepaid plan: Check benefits, data offers, validity and more

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX के 5 जबरदस्त पेट, एग्रेसिव प्लेयर्स के लिए हैं काफी उपयोगी

Free Fire MAX Redeem Code: इस सप्ताह रिलीज हुए कोड में मिल रहे बंडल और वाउचर, जानें कैसे करें रिडीम

50MP कैमरा और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ Moto G22 लॉन्च, आपके बजट में है दाम

Lava X2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में 5000mAh बैटरी समेत मिल रहे कई शानदार फीचर्स

1GB नहीं, 2GB नहीं... Airtel, Jio, Vi के इन सस्ते प्लान्स में रोज़ मिलेगा 3GB डेटा

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

News

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note
Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Features

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more
Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones
Mobiles
Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones
India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

Electric Vehicle

India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day
Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine

Entertainment

Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine
BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in six months: Report

Telecom

BSNL to roll out 4G services in India in six months: Report
Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

Mobiles

Lava X2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Check features, specifications

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers