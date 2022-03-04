The state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) could be on road to officially roll out its 4G services in India within a span of six months. According to a report by the Financial Express, the company has successfully completed the core network trial for its 4G network, which ended on February 28, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). AT the moment, the telecom giant is conducting radio network trials that are expected to be complete in a span of seven to 10 days. Also Read - BSNL’s 4G services likely to debut on Independence Day

Once BSNL has successfully completed both these trials, it will start preparing to roll out 4G services in metropolitan cities and other big cities in the country, wherein it has already upgraded the infrastructure needed to deploy the services. The report quoting officials said that the company had made around one lakh sites ready in order to be able to deploy its 4G services. The entire process of deploying 4G services is likely to begin in four to six months. Also Read - Airtel, BSNL beat Reliance Jio to add more new subscribers in December

According to a separate report by Telecom Talk, the telecom company is also expected to place an order for 4G equipment in April 2022, which will help the company to expand and strengthen its 4G network in the country. Also Read - BSNL launches new Rs 197 prepaid plan: Check benefits, data offers, validity and more

BSNL has been planning to roll out its 4G services in the country since 2019. However, its plans got delayed owing to the government of India mandate, which required the company to utilise equipment from only domestic companies. Following the mandate, the company issued a letter of intent to five companies including TCS, Tech Mahindra, ITI, L&T and HFCL. However, only TCS responded following which it began trials in the country.

If BSNL is able to deploy its 4G services in the country, it will help the company to finally be profitable. It will also be a major feat for TCS, which is helping the telecom operator to deploy 4G services in the country for a long time now.

Notably, reports in the past have stated that BSNL is likely to launch its 4G services in India on Independence day.