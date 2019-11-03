Taking on Reliance JioFiber, BSNL has launched 10 triple play broadband plans. The state-run telco has partnered with Sri Devi Television (SDV) to offer users with triple-play plans. These plans offer users with cable TV, broadband and landline service. And while BSNL will offer landline and broadband, the cable TV service will be offered by SDV.

All the triple play plans are launched under BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband plans, but users can choose from non-Bharat Fibre plans too. Users who want cable TV, will need to pay Rs 243 extra (non-Bharat Fiber plans). Here is a look at the BSNL triple play broadband plans.

BSNL triple-play broadband plans detailed

As noted by TelecomTalk, the new plans are available in Vishakapatnam circle. There 10 plans include BSNL Fibro Combo ULD 645 CS95, Fibro Combo ULD CS 96, Fibro Combo ULD 2795 CS20, Rs 849, Rs 1,277, Rs 2,499, Rs 4,499, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999. Sri Devi Television (SDV), on the other hand, has introduced 7 cable TV packs.

These include SDS Pack 2 (Rs 243), SDS Pack 2 Plus (Rs 333), SDS HD Pack (Rs 333) and SDS HD Pack Plus (Rs 333). The remaining four plans are SDS Pack 4 (Rs 351), SDS Pack 5 (Rs 315) and SDS Pack 6 (Rs 360).

How BSNL triple-play broadband plans work

The most basic plan from BSNL (Fibro Combo ULD 645 CS95) is available for Rs 645. The SDS Pack 2 from cable TV operator is available for Rs 243. This gets a total of Rs 888 (Rs 654 + Rs 243). Over and above this value, users have to pay 18 percent GST as well. So, this takes the total amount to Rs 1,092 per month. The other triple-play plans work in a similar way too.

