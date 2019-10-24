comscore BSNL Triple Play services to offer internet and OTT content
BSNL Triple Play services to offer landline, fibre Broadband and YuppTV OTT content

As part of the partnership, the company will offer a new “BSNL Triple Play” service. According to the announcement, BSNL will offer three services to its customers. It is also worth noting that this partnership is likely positioned to take on Reliance Jio.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just revealed information about a new partnership with YuppTV. As part of the partnership, the company will offer a new “BSNL Triple Play” service. As a part of this new partnership, BSNL will offer three services to its customers. These services include landline internet, Fiber Internet, and OTT content from YuppTV. It is also worth noting that this partnership is likely positioned to take on Reliance Jio. This service will be similar to a culmination of service and content that Reliance Jio is aiming at.

BSNL Triple Play service details

The company is also likely to leverage its fiber network, also known as Bharat Fiber service for this service. It is worth noting that BSNL is not the first company to offer the Triple Play service. As noted in the report from TelecomTalk, Reliance Jio was the first company to offer a triple play service to its employees. Triple play service is essentially a bundle of services where customers get to use three different services under one bill.

As part of the report, PK Purwar, CMD for BSNL issued a statement. Purwar added, “As a pioneer in the OTT space for ten years, YuppTV has been quick to evolve.” The statement added that YuppTV has evolved with time focusing on disruptive technology. It has offered a number of video and audio-based services including live streaming, and catch-up TV. Purwar concluded, “We are glad to associate with YuppTV to provide an impressive value proposition for consumers.”

Talking more about YuppTV, users will be able to access live TV, movies, TV shows, and a number of YuppTV originals. It currently boasts 13 original shows from South India. Founder and CEO for YuppTV, Uday Reddy also issued a statement as part of the announcement. He stated that YuppTV will offer, “cutting-edge entertainment solution through simple yet effective and innovative technology.”

